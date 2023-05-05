



New Delhi: Russia refuted media reports claiming that New Delhi and Moscow have suspended talks to settle bilateral trade in rupees.





A Russian official, on Thursday, told ANI, "No change in bilateral developments, Wishful thinking by Western news agencies."





Even earlier, during the visit of Deputy Governor of Moscow Region Ekaterina Zinoveva, she talked about the consideration of widening the use of "national currencies."





She stated that the payments are available between Rupee and Ruble and Ruble Rupee on the territory of the Russian Federation. "We are giving full financial support to partners in India. For example, our number one bank in Russia has a branch in India that is giving full cooperation to Indian investors," she said.





Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived at Goa's Dabolim airport on Thursday morning and held a discussion with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.





Both held talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting in Goa and reviewed bilateral, global and multilateral cooperation between the two countries.





The two leaders discussed issues pertaining to G20 and BRICS.





"Comprehensive review of our bilateral, global and multilateral cooperation with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia. Appreciated Russia's support for India's SCO presidency. Also discussed issues pertaining to G20 and BRICS," Jaishankar said in a tweet.





Russian Foreign Ministry said in the statement that the two sides agreed to continue following "the course of building a fair multipolar system of interstate relations".





It said the ministers appreciated the dynamics of cooperation in key areas of the specially privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.





"The intention was confirmed to strengthen coordination activities to develop common approaches within the framework of interaction at the most important international platforms, including the SCO, BRICS, the UN and the G20," the statement said.





It said that a confidential exchange of views took place on the main issues of bilateral relations, including the schedule of upcoming contacts, as well as topical issues on the global and regional agenda.







