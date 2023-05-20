



Hiroshima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Hiroshima, Japan on the sidelines of the G7 meeting.





The two leaders were seen greeting each other at the Summit where India, the current G 20 president was invited to attend.





Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for inviting him to be the Guest of Honour on France's National Day on July 14.





On the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend this year's Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on July 14 in Paris this year.





PM Modi was invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the Parade in Paris.





According to an official statement, an Indian armed forces contingent will participate in the Parade alongside their French counterparts.





PM Modi's visit is expected to herald the next phase in the India-France Strategic Partnership by setting new and ambitious goals for our strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, and economic cooperation, including in a wide range of industries, the official statement read.





Meawnwhile, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with several other world leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit.





He met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife.





"Met President @jokowi and Mrs Widodo. India attaches great priority to strong ties with Indonesia," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.





PM Modi also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G7 summit. Both leaders reviewed and positively assessed progress in India-Germany bilateral relations. The two also exchanged views on regional developments and global challenges.





"Ever growing India, Germany ties! PM @narendramodi met @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz of Germany at the Hiroshima @G7 Summit," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Saturday.





"The leaders reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral relations. Exchanged views on regional developments and global challenges," Bagchi further wrote.





During the meeting, PM Modi welcomed Germany's support for the India-EU trade and investment agreements, and for India's G20 Presidency.





PM Modi today tweeted: "Glad to have met my friend, @Bundeskanzler @OlafScholz on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima."





The Indian PM on Saturday also met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.





"Wonderful conversation with @UN Secretary General @antonioguterres in Hiroshima," PM Modi tweeted.





This historic visit of PM Modi will also deliver common initiatives in order to respond to the key challenges of our time, including climate change, biodiversity loss and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals and will be an opportunity for India and France to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, including in the context of India's G20 Presidency, the official statement added.







