Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff with Lt Gen Joshua Rudd, Deputy Commander US Indo-Pacific Command





India-US defence ties have reached a significant phase of deepening engagement, underscored by a series of high-level military talks and strategic collaborations, most notably during the ongoing Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025.





Held in Australia, this major multilateral military exercise provided the backdrop for crucial bilateral discussions between top defence officials from both countries. Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) of India, met with Lt Gen Joshua Rudd, Deputy Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command.





Their discussions centred on not only operational readiness and regional security coordination in the Indo-Pacific but also on enhancing future defence collaboration.





The Integrated Defence Staff highlighted, through social media updates, the shared commitment to strengthening defence cooperation and exploring future operational avenues. This ongoing engagement is symbolic of the accelerated momentum in strategic relations and is particularly evident in the defence domain, where both nations have significantly expanded their cooperation in recent years.





Earlier in July 2025, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon. Both acknowledged the deepening military partnership, with Jaishankar referring to the defence ties as one of the most consequential pillars of the India-US bilateral relationship.





Secretary Hegseth expressed optimism over the integration of US defence systems into India’s armed forces, and he emphasised the shared vision to amplify industrial collaboration and defence production. He mentioned a goal to finalise several pending US defence sales to India, strengthen interoperability, expand industrial co-production networks, and to soon formalise a new framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership.





These advancements follow Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US, during which he and former US President Donald Trump announced plans to sign a new ten-year framework for defence partnership.





Both nations agreed to intensify the integration of US-origin military platforms within India's armed forces—these include strategic assets such as the C-130J Super Hercules, C-17 Globemaster III, P-8I Poseidon maritime aircraft, CH-47F Chinooks, MH-60R Seahawks, AH-64E Apaches, M777 Howitzers, Harpoon anti-ship missiles, and MQ-9B drones.





Further, both sides committed to pursuing agreements for co-producing Javelin Anti-Tank Guided Missiles and Stryker Infantry Combat Vehicles within India, strengthening India’s defence capability and promoting joint industrial activity.





Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025, one of the Indo-Pacific’s largest multiservice drills, exemplifies the growing scale and importance of defence interoperability between India, the US, and their regional partners.





The exercise acts as an important platform to refine military coordination and strategic understanding, aligning with the shared objectives of peace, stability, and security in the Indo-Pacific region.





The tempo and substance of these ongoing defence engagements reflect the mutual resolve of both countries to forge a stronger, more integrated security partnership for addressing emerging strategic challenges in the region.





Based On ANI Report







