



NIBE Limited, a pioneering Indian private defence manufacturing company, has signed a Technology Collaboration Agreement with Israel's Elbit Systems to manufacture the advanced Universal Rocket Launcher (SURYA) in India.





This system is a sophisticated defence technology capable of precision strikes on targets up to 300 km away, marking the first time such advanced rocketry is produced domestically in India. The partnership enables manufacture and supply of SURYA for both domestic use and export to international markets, aligning with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.





The SURYA launcher offers a universal capability to launch a variety of accurate free-flight rockets from different manufacturers, enabled by its modular Launch Pod Container system.





It is fully autonomous with onboard navigation and a Launcher Mission Computer, allowing rapid combat readiness (under a minute) and automatic targeting and firing, making it highly responsive and effective in battlefield conditions. Dual launch pod containers support a larger payload capacity, reducing reload times and improving operational efficiency.





Elbit Land Systems, a division of Elbit Systems Ltd., is a global leader in advanced land-based defence systems including armoured vehicles, artillery, and unmanned ground vehicles.





Known for innovation and battlefield-proven reliability, Elbit brings cutting-edge technology and expertise to this collaboration. NIBE Limited will perform significant work share including assembly and integration under license and technology transfer.





This agreement positions NIBE Limited as a key player in the global defence sector, enhances India's defence manufacturing capabilities, and contributes to strengthening strategic defence readiness and export potential.





It also marks a milestone in indigenous production of high-tech defence systems that could transform modern warfare due to SURYA’s remarkable capabilities and operational flexibility.





The collaboration between NIBE Limited and Elbit Systems represents a landmark advancement in India's defence technology landscape, enabling indigenous production of a world-class rocket launcher with precision strike capabilities extended to 300 km, fostering self-reliance and global reach in defence manufacturing.





Based On ET News Report







