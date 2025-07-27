



India is currently at a pivotal moment in its air power modernisation, facing a clear capability gap as China rapidly expands its fleet of fifth- and sixth-generation fighters and Pakistan signals its intention to acquire advanced Chinese J-35A stealth jets. With India’s indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project expected to be operational only in the mid-2030s, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is urgently seeking an interim solution to bolster its deterrence and maintain aerial parity along its northern and western borders.





According to multiple credible reports, the IAF has officially recommended the acquisition of two to three squadrons—translating into 40–60 aircraft—of advanced fifth-generation fighter jets from foreign sources. This initiative is intended to bridge the capability gap until AMCA is ready, a strategic priority that has been endorsed by both the IAF and an empowered committee led by Defence Secretary RK Singh.





Two main contenders dominate the debate:





F-35 Lightning-II (USA)





The F-35 represents the world’s most advanced fifth-generation stealth fighter, with unmatched stealth (radar cross-section around 0.0015m²), advanced sensor fusion, and proven capabilities in both offensive operations and combat-tested missions. It boasts a capability to penetrate sophisticated air defence networks, such as China’s S-400 system, making it ideal for deep-strike missions or punitive airstrikes against adversaries. Crucially, the US has signalled willingness to offer India a deal for the F-35, with possible parallels to the Rafale inter-governmental approach, although negotiations are likely to be complex and careful American monitoring of sensitive technology is expected.





However, the F-35 faces significant production backlogs, high acquisition and operating costs, and a lack of IAF experience with American aircraft, which may complicate logistics and integration. Additionally, India-US relations have seen turbulence under President Donald Trump, further muddying the prospects for swift approval and delivery of the F-35 to India. Nonetheless, some experts believe that such a deal could serve to reset Indo-US diplomatic ties and help India curry favour with Washington at a strategic level.





Su-57 Multi-Role Stealth (Russia)





On the other hand, Russia’s Su-57 is being presented as a highly attractive option. The latest Russian proposal includes local co-production at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), significant technology transfer, customisation with indigenous avionics and weapons, and upgrades to India’s existing Su-30MKI fleet. This would both strengthen India’s technological base and accelerate the induction timeline.





The Su-57’s stealth characteristics are generally regarded as inferior to the F-35, especially in all-aspect stealth, but it offers competitive pricing, potential domestic production, and freedom from Western sanctions—all major incentives. Still, embracing the Su-57 could carry risks of attracting further Western sanctions and complicate India’s relations with the US and its allies.





Renewed Urgency





This renewed urgency has been driven by reports of China’s accelerating stealth aircraft deployment and the very real possibility of Pakistan fielding J-35As as soon as 2026–27, making it essential for India to act decisively. The pace of India's defence procurement has historically been slow—exemplified by the still-pending MRFA deal—and both political and bureaucratic inertia remain significant challenges.





There is, as of July 2025, no final decision from the Indian government, but high-level discussions are underway, with preference oscillating between the F-35 and Su-57, both for their capability profiles and broader geopolitical consequences. The IAF’s rapid acquisition plan highlights both growing concern and the need for a stopgap solution until India’s indigenous programs can deliver.





India To Order 2-3 Squadrons of Stealth Fighters



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is actively seeking to acquire two to three squadrons—approximately 40 to 60 aircraft—of fifth-generation stealth fighter jets from foreign sources as an interim capability boost while its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project continues development, which is expected to take until at least the mid-2030s.

This urgent recommendation has gained traction at the highest levels, with a detailed IAF presentation to the government and the endorsement of an empowered committee led by Defence Secretary RK Singh, which called for immediate induction of advanced fighters to reinforce deterrence and operational readiness, particularly along India’s northern and western borders.

India’s fighter aircraft fleet is facing a steep decline in both numbers and technological edge: the retirement of the last MiG-21 squadrons by September 2025 will reduce squadron strength to 29–31, far below the sanctioned 42.

Further withdrawals of Jaguar, Mirage-2000, and MiG-29 squadrons may reduce the fleet to 25 squadrons by 2037 if not replenished. This thinning inventory, coupled with regional adversaries’ rapid modernisation—such as China’s deployment of over 200 J-20 stealth fighters, its work on sixth-generation fighters, and the possibility of Pakistan acquiring fifth-generation platforms from China—has created an urgent capability gap that the IAF believes only fifth-generation jets can bridge effectively.

The F-35 remains under serious consideration; US officials have pitched the platform as a means to achieve stealth parity with regional rivals and to firmly anchor India within a US-led Indo-Pacific security architecture. The choice will also be influenced by program costs, technology transfer arrangements (which India strongly desires to enhance domestic capability), speed of delivery, and the alignment with the broader self-reliance campaign (Atmanirbhar Bharat).

The Right Choice?

The potential acquisition of F-35 fighter jets by India is being widely discussed as a transformative move for both the Indian Air Force (IAF) and New Delhi's strategic posture. The F-35 Lightning-II, a fifth-generation stealth multi-role fighter, offers significant technological advantages in terms of stealth, sensor fusion, and network-centric warfare, making it one of the most advanced aircraft in the world.

IAF expect that the F-35 should come equipped with AN/APG 85, New engine with 210KN thrust, AIM 260 JATM, ASRAAM, AGM 158b, AGM 154c, JDAM ER, AARGM 88ER, SAAW, SPICE-2000, GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) with comprehensive new Block-4 upgrades & EW suite and BNET SDR Global Link.

For the IAF, which faces challenges in maintaining adequate fighter squadron numbers, the addition of two squadrons of F-35s—mirroring the previous procurement of 36 Rafales—could greatly enhance combat effectiveness and deterrence capabilities. The F-35's advanced sensors and stealth characteristics would enable the IAF to operate with greater confidence in contested or hostile airspaces.

On the diplomatic front, such a high-profile defence deal has critical implications for India-US relations, particularly at a time when New Delhi has been seeking to recalibrate ties with Washington following tensions under President Donald Trump. The US has historically been reserved about offering advanced military technologies like the F-35 to India, partly due to concerns regarding India’s procurement of Russian S-400 air defence systems. However, recent overtures—including explicit offers from Trump himself—signal a marked shift, positioning India as a key US defence partner and a regional counterweight to China.

Strategically, F-35 acquisition would draw India deeper into the US sphere of influence, potentially at the expense of some degree of its traditional strategic autonomy. This move could alter existing defence relationships, particularly with Russia and France, and complicate the integration of a highly advanced US platform into India’s largely Russian- and French-equipped air force. Operationally, the F-35's true potential is best realised within a highly-integrated, network-centric environment—a capability India is still developing. There are concerns about the long logistics chain, high maintenance costs, software control by the US, and potential operational restrictions, especially near sensitive borders with China and Pakistan.

Besides, considering the F-35 offers certain advantages in terms of India's diplomatic leverage, the Ministry of Defence may proceed with acquiring the F-35s if Trump eases his impending tariff threats. If the tariffs prove to be harmful and disappointing, Prime Minister Modi may decide to procure Su-37s as a direct response to Trump's trade war with India.

Atmanirbhar Concerns

A key internal concern is the impact on indigenous projects, especially the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and TEJAS MK-2 programs, which are central to India's quest for defence self-reliance. Large-scale procurement of F-35s could divert financial and technical resources away from these projects or delay their timelines, undermining India’s long-term goal to develop its own fifth-generation fighter capability. Ensuring that any deal includes guarantees for operational independence, indigenous weapons integration, and technological transfers is essential for safeguarding India's interests.

Parting Note

Geopolitically, purchasing the F-35 would significantly boost India’s air power and serve as a strong signal to regional adversaries, especially China. Yet, it also brings new dynamics, such as managing US expectations, potential conditionalities, and balancing ties with Russia, which remains India's primary arms supplier despite recent declines due to the Ukraine conflict and international sanctions.

The possible acquisition of F-35 squadrons by the IAF could be a game changer, but it is laden with complex strategic, operational, and diplomatic considerations. While the platform offers undeniable technological superiority, its procurement must be weighed against the imperative of maintaining strategic autonomy, supporting indigenous defence manufacturing, and navigating a shifting geopolitical landscape.





