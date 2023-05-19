

The Indian Navy will conduct the maiden sea trial of its first indigenous Autonomous Fast Interceptor Boat (A-FIB) from Goa to Mumbai between May 18 and 22, a Naval spokesperson said on Wednesday. The boat will be flagged off from Vasco on Thursday morning.

"Continuing with the impetus for indigenisation, 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and with the aim to harness cutting edge technologies for maritime capabilities, an Autonomous Fast Interceptor Boat (A-FIB) is capable of autonomous operation in dense maritime traffic," the spokesperson said.





The A-FIB has been jointly developed by Indian Navy's Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE) and BEL(Bg) under Technology Incubation Forum (TIF).





The boat will undergo endurance trials and will cast off from Goa on May 18 for Mumbai, the spokesperson added.







