



INS Mormugao successfully hits ‘bulls eye’ during maiden Brahmos supersonic cruise missile firing





A BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired from the Indian Navy‘s frontline guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao. The missile firing demonstrated the Indian Navy’s firepower at sea officials said.





BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound. India is also exporting BrahMos missiles. BrahMos Aerospace produces supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms.

#IndianNavy's latest indigenous guided missile Destroyer #INSMormugao successfully carried out her maiden #Brahmos Supersonic cruise missile firing. The ship & her potent weapon, are a shining symbol of India's #AatmaNirbharta & Navy's firepower at sea@PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/ifFAI15hcF — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 14, 2023



