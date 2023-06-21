



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed Yoga onboard INS Vikrant in Kochi today (June 21) on the occasion of International Day of Yoga





Kochi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday joined Indian Navy personnel to perform yoga onboard the indigenously built carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi, Kerala on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. The defence personnel arranged themselves in various rows and followed the directions for over an hour while executing various asanas.





Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff; Smt. Kala Hari Kumar, President of Naval Welfare and Wellness Association along with other senior officers of the Indian Navy and the Ministry of Defence were present during the event.





Armed forces personnel including Agniveers also participated in the event embracing the spirit of unity and well-being.





Speaking on the occasion, the Defence Minister said, "It is a matter of great pleasure and pride for me, that we all are starting this International Day of Yoga today with a session on indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant."





"Today, International Yoga Day is being celebrated with great enthusiasm not only in India but all over the world. It is a matter of great pride for all of us as a nation, and as a culture, that the world is now acknowledging and adopting our culture," he said.





Emphasizing on the importance of Yoga, Singh said, "When we look at the meaning of yoga, we find that the meaning of yoga is to join. It connects man with nature. Connects our soul to the divine. Connects this world with the hereafter. And most importantly, it unites our body and mind."





"Yoga has remained an integral part of Indian civilization and culture for ages. We are residents of a country where our sages have left us an invaluable legacy in the form of their yoga practice. In our country, Yoga is considered as ancient as human civilization."





"The meaning of yoga here is not just some asanas, but yoga is much more comprehensive than this. Yoga is also related to Karma, Jnana and Bhakti. Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya emerged from this land of Kerala in the seventh century, and spent a major part of his life for the development of yoga-culture in the whole of India," Singh added.





Several ministers and BJP leaders participated in yoga celebrations across the nation on the ninth International Yoga Day. At Rashtrapati Bhavan today, President Droupadi Murmu performed yoga.





At the UN Headquarters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in yoga with the UN leadership while on a three-day state visit to the US.







