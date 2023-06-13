DRDO's Advanced Semiconductor Material Technologies
Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), Delhi is involved in the growth of bulk and epitaxial materials of some of the most strategically important material for defence applications. R&D efforts over the years have led to vast experience and knowledge base in the laboratory in this niche area.
Modern devices require very sophisticated, complex hetero epi-structures, which are composed of stacks of thin layers with varied compositions, thicknesses varying from few mono layers to microns, controlled doping profiles with atomically abrupt interfaces. Efforts were put-in for indigenous development of such epi-structures for different microelectronic devices being required for various DRDO projects. Material epi-structures with such stringent requirement can only be achieved by epitaxial growth techniques like Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE), Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD), etc.
The state-of-the-art facilities were created for bulk and epitaxial growth of various advanced III-V and IIVI semiconductor materials. SSPL has indigenously developed the technology for II-VI material which are strategic in nature and has led their production in the country through ToT to achieve self-reliance. Device quality heterostructures epi-material developed in the laboratory have been used for the development of various devices like IRFPA, GaAs and GaN-based HEMT/MMICs, High Power Laser Diodes, Solar cells, etc.
DRDO has accomplished significant developments in epi-material and bulk crystal growth technologies, during the past few years.
AlGaN/GaN HEMT Epitaxial Growth Technology
GaN-based High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) heterostructures are required for the fabrication of high performance HEMT devices/Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits. A typical GaN HEMT heterostructure, consists of various epitaxial layers with strict control over composition as well as thicknesses at nanometre scale.
The desired smoothness/abruptness of various interfaces at sub-nanometre level requires atomic scale control over growth process. Metal Organic Chemical Vapour Deposition (MOCVD) was used for developing AlGaN/GaN HEMT epiwafer growth process due to its capability of scaling up for volume production and low manufacturing cost. MOCVD facility established at SSPL employs a Close-coupled Showerhead (CCS) reactor with growth capability of 3×2", 1×3" and 1×4" wafers (Fig. 1). The in-situ tools allow the real-time growth process monitoring along with complete susceptor temperature mapping.
