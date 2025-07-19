



India's Akash Prime missile system represents a transformative achievement in indigenous defence technology, demonstrating how a nation can develop world-class military capabilities while maintaining exceptional cost efficiency.





This surface-to-air missile system has emerged as a powerful symbol of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative, particularly following its stellar performance during Operation Sindoor in May 2025 and successful high-altitude trials in Ladakh in July 2025.





Exceptional Development Achievement





The development of the Akash missile system stands as one of the most cost-effective defence programs globally. Dr. Prahlada Ramarao, who led the Akash project under the guidance of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, initiated the program in 1994 with a budget of ₹300 crore, which was later increased to ₹500 crore to refine critical systems including the sophisticated Rajendra radar.





This development cost is remarkably modest compared to international standards – approximately 8-10 times lower than similar systems developed by other countries, with Western equivalents typically costing between $15,000-20,000 crores.





The program took 15 years to complete, involving over 1,000 scientists and extensive collaboration across defence laboratories throughout India. "No other country has built such a powerful missile defence system at such a low cost, just ₹500 crore," Dr. Ramarao proudly stated, emphasising the exceptional value engineering achieved by Indian scientists.





Technical Excellence And Capabilities





The Akash Prime represents the latest evolution of this indigenous success story, specifically engineered for high-altitude operations above 4,500 meters with enhanced cold-weather performance. The system's key technological advancement is its indigenous active Radio Frequency (RF) seeker, which provides 360-degree engagement capability and significantly improved target accuracy. This upgrade allows the missile to independently track and engage targets during the final phase of flight without relying on ground-based radar illumination, making it highly effective against low-reflectivity threats like stealth drones and terrain-hugging cruise missiles.





The system maintains an operational range of 25-30 kilometres with a flight ceiling of approximately 18 kilometres. Each Akash battery can simultaneously track up to 64 targets and engage up to 12 of them, with each missile achieving an impressive 88% single-shot kill probability. When two missiles are deployed against a single target, this probability increases to 98.5%.





Proven Combat Performance





The Akash system's battlefield credibility was decisively established during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, where it successfully intercepted multiple aerial threats from Pakistan, including Turkish drones and Chinese-origin aircraft. The system demonstrated its capability to neutralise over 50 Pakistani drones during large-scale counter-drone operations along the Line of Control and international borders. This real-world performance validation significantly boosted confidence in India's indigenous defence capabilities and proved the system's effectiveness under actual combat conditions.





Strategic Advantage Along China Border





The successful high-altitude trials of Akash Prime in Ladakh at over 15,000 feet carry profound strategic significance for India's defence posture along the China border. The system's ability to function effectively in the rarefied atmosphere and extreme cold conditions of the Himalayan regions provides India with a critical defensive capability where conventional systems often struggle. The deployment of Akash Prime in the third and fourth Army regiments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) significantly enhances India's air defence capabilities in this strategically sensitive region.





Global Competitiveness And Cost Advantage





When compared to international air defence systems, the Akash Prime offers exceptional value proposition. Each Akash missile costs approximately ₹2-5 crore, which is substantially lower than Western equivalents like the US Patriot system (₹20-30 crore per missile) or the Russian S-400 (₹40-50 crore per missile). This cost advantage enables India to deploy a denser air defence network capable of absorbing large-scale attacks without incurring prohibitive expenses, a significant strategic advantage in potential conflict scenarios.





The system's 82% indigenous content (projected to reach 93% by 2026-27) reduces dependence on foreign suppliers and enhances strategic autonomy, contrasting with systems like the Patriot which rely heavily on US logistical support. This indigenous focus is a cornerstone of India's strategy for maintaining a self-reliant and resilient national defence capability.





International Recognition And Export Success





The Akash system has garnered significant international attention, with Armenia becoming the first foreign buyer in 2022 through a ₹6,000 crore deal for 15 units. Brazil is currently evaluating the Akash system against Chinese alternatives like the Sky Dragon-50, with Brazilian military leadership expressing strong interest in a government-to-government agreement with India. Other nations including Vietnam, Philippines, and Egypt have also shown interest in acquiring this cost-effective air defence solution.





Technological Evolution And Future Prospects





The Akash family continues to evolve with the Akash-NG (Next Generation) variant currently under development, promising extended range of 70-80 kilometres and enhanced capabilities using dual-pulse solid rocket motor technology instead of the current ramjet engine. This technological progression demonstrates India's commitment to maintaining technological superiority and competitive edge in the global defence market.





Symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat Success





The Akash Prime missile system exemplifies the success of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the defence sector. From concept to deployment, the program showcases India's capability to develop sophisticated military technologies indigenously while maintaining exceptional cost efficiency. The system's success has contributed to India's defence production reaching ₹1.27 lakh Crores in FY24, marking a 174% increase over the past decade.





The achievement represents more than just technological capability – it demonstrates India's strategic autonomy and reduces dependence on foreign suppliers for critical defence systems. As global tensions continue to rise, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, the Akash Prime system provides India with a reliable, cost-effective, and technologically advanced air defence capability that strengthens its position as a major defence power.





For China, India's development of such capable indigenous defence systems represents a significant shift in regional power dynamics. The successful deployment of Akash Prime along the LAC demonstrates India's growing technological sophistication and strategic resolve, factors that regional adversaries must now carefully consider in their strategic calculations. The system's proven combat effectiveness and cost advantage make it a formidable component of India's multi-layered defence architecture, contributing to regional stability through credible deterrence.





Based On Republic World Report







