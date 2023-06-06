



New Delhi: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Tuesday said Germany, India need more cooperation in defence industry and element cooperation.





The German Defence Minister while talking about his meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh, said: "We've totally agreed about German and European role in the Indo-Pacific. We agreed that more engagement of Europe and Germany is necessary."





Pistorius said: "We need more Cooperation, literally, not just by exercises but also by the defence, defence industry, element cooperation and we are working on it, for example, regarding the submarines, but also regarding other materials, we are talking about."





The German Defence Minister said more needs to be done in the Indo-Pacific in partnership with India, "because we are approaching times where we can't really predict what's going to happen in the next few years."





Pistorius said Germany "needs strategic partners like Indonesia, like India, for example, especially, to make sure that the Law of Free navigation, and the free trading routes will be achievable during the next decade too. And this is an issue for several partners, but not each partner for itself, rather as a team."





On Germany's standing on submarines, the German Defence Minister said: "We are talking about a deal of TKMS, about six submarines but of course the procedure is not finished yet but I think the German industry is at a good place in that race."





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius on Tuesday discussed regional issues and shared priorities. The two leaders agreed to further strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.





Sharing details regarding his meeting with Boris Pistorius, Rajnath Singh in a tweet stated, "Had fruitful discussions with the German Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius. His passion for Yoga is commendable. We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities."





We also agreed to further strengthen defence cooperation between India and Germany.





Pistorius, who is on a four-day visit to India, was accorded a Guard of Honour at Manekshaw Centre in the presence of Rajnath Singh in Delhi. He also laid a wreath at National War Memorial in the national capital.





Pistorius, who arrived in the national capital yesterday is accompanied by a German delegation. Pistorius is likely to meet a few defence start-ups during an event organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) in New Delhi, the Ministry of Defence earlier said in a statement.





On June 7, the German Federal Minister of Defence will visit Mumbai where he is likely to visit Western Naval Command Headquarters and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.







