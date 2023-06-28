



New Delhi: The inaugural India-France strategic space dialogue was held on Monday in Paris.





"The inaugural India-France Strategic Space Dialogue was held in Paris on 26 June 2023. The Indian side was led by Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and the French side by Secretary-General, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Anne-Marie Descotes," read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.





Both India and France have deepened their cooperation to address contemporary trends in international affairs such as unfolding strategic complexities in the Indo-Pacific Region.





In 2022, India and France agreed to set up an Indo-Pacific Trilateral Development Cooperation Fund that will support sustainable innovative solutions for countries in the Indo-pacific region.





India and France's strategic relationship has improved in the past few years. Air India will acquire 250 aircraft, including 40 wide-body planes, from Airbus, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said in February at a virtual event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.





France has emerged as a key defence partner for India, becoming the second largest defence supplier in 2017- 2021.





India and France support a multi-polar world order. France has continued to support India's claim for permanent membership of the Security Council and the reforms of the United Nations.





France has provided consistent support to India's candidature for membership in all four Multilateral Export Control regimes, viz. Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), the Wassenaar Arrangement (WA) and the Australia Group (AG).





France's support was vital in India's accession to MTCR, WA and AG while France continues to support India's bid for accession to the NSG.





India and France have had regular exchanges of visits at the highest level. PM Modi is expected to attend this year's Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on July 14 in Paris.





PM Modi has been invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the Parade in Paris.





According to the official statement, an Indian armed forces contingent will participate in the Parade alongside their French counterparts.





PM Modi's visit is expected to herald the next phase in the India-France Strategic Partnership by setting new and ambitious goals for our strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, and economic cooperation, including in a wide range of industries, the official statement read.







