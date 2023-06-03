CDS Anil Chauhan with a regiment of BrahMos air defence system





BrahMos Aerospace DG Atul Dinkar Rane also stated that technology bricks are being created for hypersonic missiles





After clinching a deal with Philippines last year, India is in conversation with over a dozen countries to export BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.





Other than that, the BrahMos Aerospace is simultaneously working on hypersonic, precision-guided weapon and other versions of the existing supersonic cruise missiles, its Director General Atul Dinkar Rane said on the sidelines of an industry meet on Friday.





“Every country over the world has been asking us, can we buy BrahMos, right from 2001 when we did our first flight trial. We had to cater to the interest of our armed forces first and we have little bit of spare capacity.,” he stated.





“We bagged our first order in 2022 and we are in the process of executing it. This has only opened the door. Now we are in conversation with over a dozen countries.. which ones, when, well that time will only tell,” Rane said.





Eyeing Hypersonic Speed





On other initiatives, the DG stated that “technology bricks” are being created now and BrahMos missiles may achieve hypersonic speed but the challenge is to a produce weapon system at a cost that is affordable for numbers and induction.





“Right now technology bricks are being created. We will look into production in future. As I said, design should be produceable..both our partners are working on it. The moment, they have technology bricks in place, we just put mortar and put it together,” he said giving an update on hypersonic missile development.





He, however, refused to give a timeline for completion of the project. India is among four countries that are in the process of developing hypersonic missiles.





Successful Ventures





Speaking at the BrahMos Industry Meet 2023, DG Rane said the joint venture between India and Russia, now, has an order book of $6 billion, which is a jump from a modest beginning of capital infusion of $250 million in 1998, when the aerospace company was formed.





All this was possible with planning and vision, he told the gathering. The BrahMos model stands as a forerunner to the future of Indian defence manufacturing, sustenance and the first step towards self reliance with the creation of a BrahMos Missile Industrial Complex, he stated.





The missile industrial consortium, set up under the BrahMos, has brought together over 200 Indian defence firms from public and private sectors to design, develop and deliver critical components and sub-systems for one of the world’s fastest, precision-guided weapon, the DG elaborated on the industry outreach.





India’s defence exports have touched an all-time high figure of nearly ₹16,000 crore in 2022-23, which is 23-fold more than ₹686 crore achieved in 2013-14.







