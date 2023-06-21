



Thales Group, a defence conglomerate headquartered in Paris, has expressed optimism about the significant market opportunities present in India across various business segments. Pascale Sourisse, the Senior Executive Vice President of International Development at Thales, highlighted India's growing aviation industry, digital identity sector, security requirements, and satellite market as key areas of growth.





Sourisse, during an exclusive interview with ANI, emphasised the immense potential of the Indian market. She cited the recent order of 500 aircraft by Indigo Airlines as evidence of India's booming aviation industry and a testament to the country's robust economic growth.





Sourisse further underscored Thales' involvement in the civil aviation sector, serving as a supplier of avionics solutions to Airbus and providing in-flight entertainment and connectivity solutions directly to airlines.





In addition to the aviation sector, Sourisse mentioned Thales' expertise in air traffic management, which will witness increasing demands due to the anticipated growth in the number of aircraft. Thales has recognised India's strategic importance and has been actively deploying its competencies in the country, with a presence dating back 70 years.





Today, Thales employs approximately 2,000 people in India and continues to expand its operations to capitalise on the development of the civil aviation sector and the overall growth of the Indian market.





Sourisse stressed on the importance of Thales' long-standing relationship with India, dating back to 1953 when the company first ventured into radar technology. Over the years, Thales has significantly expanded its presence and is now keen to further strengthen its position in India.





India's evolving aviation landscape, coupled with the country's substantial market potential, has prompted Thales to view India as a key strategic market. The company's positive outlook on India's growth prospects aligns with its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions in various sectors, including civil aviation, digital identity, security, and satellites.







