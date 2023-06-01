



New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar and Vice Chairman of National Boundary Commission of Vietnam Trinh Duc Hai on Thursday discussed ways to further strengthen India-Vietnam bilateral relations including in the realm of defence, security and maritime cooperation.





Recently, the MEA Secretary (East) met top officials of Cambodia and Vietnam on the last day of the 6th Indian Ocean Conference in Dhaka.





He also met Secretary Generals of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation), and of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation).





Both countries, India and Cambodia agreed to strengthen cooperation in development projects, and cultural cooperation including the restoration of temples, in Kumar's meeting with Dr Soeung Rathchavy, Secretary of State, MoFA Cambodia.





In his meeting with the Deputy Minister of Vietnam, Do Hung Viet, both countries expressed satisfaction at the progress in India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





