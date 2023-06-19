



The Indian Army's Romeo Force and the Poonch Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) successfully destroyed 61 explosives, including 11 live bombs, in Seri Chowana village, Jammu and Kashmir, in a joint operation. During a meticulous operation aimed at countering potential acts of violence and terrorism in the region, security forces recovered a cache of dangerous materials that posed a significant threat to public safety.





According to a video shared by the news agency ANI, the operation marked another milestone in security personnel's unwavering efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.





DGP Dilbag Singh of Jammu and Kashmir said on Saturday that Pakistani agencies are attempting to keep the "gasping and dying" militancy alive, but the anti-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC) is working. After launching the Jashn-e-Dal festival here, he told reporters that the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control is being followed "by and large" by both sides. According to Singh, there have been some terrorist infiltration attempts.





"Ceasefire understanding is being respected by both sides, but in between some activities, some infiltration bids have occurred, particularly in the Rajouri-Poonch sector and the Kupwara sector," said the director general of police (DGP). PTI quoted him as saying, "We have taken action against the infiltrating groups."





While some infiltration attempts have been successful, according to Singh, the number of terrorists who have managed to sneak in has been very low. "There are attempts by Pakistani agencies to keep militancy, which is gasping and dying, alive through such activities, but our anti-infiltration grid along the LoC is alert and they are doing their job," he said.





"Previously, nearly a half-dozen similar attempts were also foiled. There were a couple of successful infiltration bids in the Poonch-Rajouri area, where feared Pakistani terrorists came in and targeted ordinary people as well as some security personnel," he added. The DGP stated that "operations are underway to track them down and foil such plots."







