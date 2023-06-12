



Indian space start-up EtherealX is developing the Razor Crest MK-1 world's most powerful partially reusable vertical landing medium-lift rocket.





The company is founded to significantly reduce space transportation costs, enable quick scientific growth, and foster a spacefaring civilization, according to this blurb on its website.





The EtherealX Razor Crest Mk-1 will house 9 of the most powerful operational liquid rocket engines in all of Asia, Europe, Australia, Africa, South America, and Antarctica - Stallion. EtherealX's single Stallion engine will be capable of producing an enormous 925 kilonewtons of thrust, enabling the Razor Crest Mk-1 to carry 24.8 tonnes to LEO.





Razor Crest MK-1 launch vehicle will have a payload capacity of 24.8 Tons to LEO, 10.8 Tons to GTO and 6.8 Tons to Lunar Orbit.





Making it one of the most powerful to-be operational medium-lift reusable vertical landing launch vehicles ever. Razor Crest will be established as the workhorse of India and will inevitably result in revolutionary beginnings for in-space services and human spaceflight programs.





The company is headed by Manu J Nair, who is a mechanical engineer with a strong passion for space since his early days as an aspiring astronaut. Having published experimental research works in Power Systems and Nano Science, he has now formally begun his training and education in astronautics.





Manu was briefly a part of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Project Gaganyaan - India's first human spaceflight mission and program, carrying out a live project developing the waste management system (WMS) for astronauts in microgravity.







