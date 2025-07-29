



On the 26th Foundation Day of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Srinagar, party president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, shifted her focus from past demands such as the restoration of special status and statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, and instead called upon the Government of India (GoI) to pursue dialogue with Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue.





In her concise ten-minute address to party workers, Mehbooba refrained from mentioning the contentious abrogation of Article 370, the erstwhile autonomy of the state, or any opposition to the ruling National Conference, signalling a notable change in her political narrative.





Mehbooba Mufti emphasised the need for peace and dialogue, criticising the prevailing internal security measures and the escalation of stringent laws like UAPA, which she argued do not address the aspirations and grievances of the Kashmiri people.





She highlighted the recent custodial deaths within the tribal community as a symptom of the larger malaise, insisting that the Kashmir issue cannot be solved through increased security deployment or punitive legislations, but through sincere engagement with the people of the valley.





Significantly, Mehbooba called for India to adopt a leadership role in Asia by fostering amicable relations with Pakistan. She challenged the central government’s aversion to third-party involvement in its external affairs, asserting her right to advocate for dialogue as ongoing hostilities directly affect the people of Jammu and Kashmir.





Against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor—a military operation launched in response to recent violence in Pahalgam—she underscored the futility of war rhetoric, arguing that heightened Indo-Pakistani tensions have contributed to a decline in India’s economic standing, particularly in comparison to China. She lamented that despite India’s demographic and economic potential, the country continued to lag behind China in terms of gross domestic product.





Mehbooba Mufti also placed her confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that his sizable national mandate positions him uniquely to resolve the Kashmir issue, just as his predecessors Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Manmohan Singh had engaged in dialogue with Pakistan. She said, “Stop fighting wars, start dialogue,” making a heartfelt appeal for reconciliation and underscoring that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are not adversaries of the Indian state.





This Foundation Day gathering was particularly significant for the PDP as it comes after the party’s poor performance in the 2024 assembly elections, where it secured only three seats.





The event doubled as a show of strength for the party, especially considering the exodus of over 20 MLAs and ministers following the abrogation of Article 370—a number of whom have since returned, reaffirming their support during the elections. Mehbooba addressed this period of political turbulence, telling detractors, “You broke our party, but what did you achieve,” and reaffirming the PDP’s commitment to peace.





Through her speech, Mehbooba Mufti laid out a vision marked more by advocacy for dialogue and understanding than confrontation or past constitutional demands, positioning the PDP as a party devoted to peace and reconciliation in the volatile region.





