



Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said that INS Vikrant, the indigenously built aircraft carrier, will be based in Visakhapatnam, in Eastern Naval Command and will be fully operational by November 2023.





Talking to newsmen here in Vizag city on Wednesday, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said that commissioning of aircraft carrier INS Vikrant was a landmark event for India and all-out efforts are on to make it (INS Vikrant) fully operational by November 2023. Recently the Indian Navy MiG-29K fighter jet landed on the INS Vikrant for the first time at night, an important step towards the warship becoming fully operational along with its air wing by the year-end, he added.





Currently, INS Vikrant is sailing in the Arabian Sea and it was commissioned into the Indian Navy last September, marking an essential point to the country’s quest for self-reliance in India's defence manufacturing sector. A berth would be built at the outer harbour in Vizag city to accommodate INS Vikrant.





The Indian Navy has given assurances to the government that the sea-force will become Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) by 2047. The Naval force aims to have a made-in-India security solution for the country and the Navy has been encouraging and giving incentives to the start-ups and MSMEs for self-reliance, he added.





The Agnipath scheme is a great and successful scheme as it will provide an opportunity to the youngsters. Around 3,000 Agniveers have arrived in the Navy out of which around 340 are women. For the first time, the Navy is inducting women sailors, Admiral Kumar added.







