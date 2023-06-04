



Windhoek: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday arrived in Windhoek to further strengthen relations with Namibia.





He was received by the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia, Jenelly Matundu.





"Arrived in Windhoek. Thank Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia, Jenelly Matundu for receiving me so warmly. Look forward to a productive visit that takes our time-tested ties forward," Jaishankar tweeted.





This will be the first visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister to the Republic of Namibia. During the visit, EAM will call on the top leadership of the country.





He will also meet with other Ministers of the Government of Namibia. EAM will also co-chair the inaugural Session of the Joint Commission Meeting with the Namibian Deputy PM/ Foreign Minister.





He will also interact with the Indian Diaspora based in Namibia.





Before arriving in the Namibian capital on Sunday, the External Affairs Minister was in Cape Town, South Africa to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.





In Cape Town, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar invoked the three-decade-old ties between India and South Africa stating that there is a very "deeply emotional" connection between the two countries. He said India's and South Africa's respective struggles were "deeply intertwined".





Jaishankar made these remarks while interacting with the Indian diaspora in Cape Town.





Jaishankar also recalled that when South Africa got its independence, there was as much celebration in India as there was in there.





The EAM also said that India had invited President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa as the chief guest to the Republic Day in 2019.





"We have really India and South Africa located at two different continents, but working together very closely in the United Nations, in the BRICS of which we are members in a body called IPSA, which is India, Brazil and South Africa, and in a variety of ways between the two of us directly now," he added.





The relations between India and South Africa in these three decades have "flowered in every conceivable sense", Jaishankar noted.







