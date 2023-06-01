



Kuala Lumpur: Minister of State (MoS) for the External Affairs Minister V Muraleedharan met the ASEAN-India Business Council (AIBC)- Malaysia Chapter on Thursday in the Malaysian Capital Kuala Lumpur.





"Happy to meet with the ASEAN-India Business Council (AIBC)- Malaysia Chapter, headed by Chairman Dato Ramesh Kodammal in Kuala Lumpur. Complimented AIBC-Malaysia Chapter for its efforts in actively promoting the ASEAN-India trade & investment linkages," Muraleedharan tweeted.





Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan arrived in Malaysia on Wednesday for the last leg of his 4-day visit to two countries.





After summing up his visit to Brunei, Muraleedharan reached Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia.





Earlier in the day, he also visited the Ramakrishna Mission in Kuala Lumpur.





"Feel blessed to visit the landmark Ramakrishna Mission in Kuala Lumpur & began my day with offering my floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda. The statue, unveiled by Hon'ble PM @narendramodi in 2015, is a standing testimony to rich Indian heritage and culture in Malaysia," he tweeted.





After that he met the committee members of GOPIOMalaysia, GOPIO is a non partisan, secular global organization engaged in promoting the well being of People of Indian Origin (PIO), enhancing cooperation and communication.





"Delighted to meet with committee members of @GOPIOMalaysia and GOPIO International. Lauded their engagement on matters related to PIOs in Malaysia. Thanked them for their participation in PBD events. Looking forward to joining inauguration of first ever PIO Day Malaysia tomorrow," he wrote on Twitter.





"Delighted to arrive in the iconic city of Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Looking forward to my engagements with the Malaysian senior dignitaries, dynamic and vibrant Indian diaspora and leaders of the Indian community in Malaysia," tweeted Muraleedharan.





During his visit to Malaysia, the MoS will privately meet Malaysia's Deputy Foreign Minister, Datuk Mohamad bin Alamin. The Malaysian Minister of Human Resources, V Sivakumar, will also call on the MOS.





The MoS will also take part in the inauguration of the first-ever Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) Day-Malaysia (Aprawasi Diwas) and launch the PIO International Festival, which is to be held from June 2-4.





He will address the Indian community and diaspora at the 'Pravasiya Bharatiya Utsav'. With 2.75 million PIOs, Malaysia is home to the second-largest PIO population in the world.





The MOS will also deliver a key-note address at an International Conference titled 'India-ASEAN Dynamics in the Emerging Indo-Pacific Order: Pathways to Cooperation beyond the Third Decade', organised by the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur in collaboration with the Centre for ASEAN Regionalism University Malaya (CARUM) and Asia Europe Institute (AEI), the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.





He will also interact with leaders of Indian community associations and leading business associations in India and Malaysia.





Following the installation of a new Malaysian government in November 2022, this is the first ministerial visit from India to the country.







