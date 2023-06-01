



New Delhi: Nepal's Foreign Minister Narayan Prasad Saud on Wednesday said that his country has very good relations with India and mentioned that his Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is visiting the country for the fourth time.





"Our prime minister is visiting India for the fourth time. This is the first visit after being Prime Minister. We have very good relations with India. We are having discussions on various fields, trade, transit and other fields as well. We will also discuss hydroelectricity projects. All issues are going to be discussed," Saud said on Wednesday.





Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal alias Prachanda who assumed office in December last year is in India from May 31-June 3 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Nepal PM Prachanda in the national capital.





Nepal PM is set to meet his Indian counterpart PM Modi on Thursday (tomorrow) and the engagement between the two Prime Ministers will be an opportunity to discuss the entire gamut of the multifaceted relationship between India and Nepal.





During the visit, both sides will build on the successes achieved by India and Nepal in the bilateral partnership during previous high-level visits [Prime Minister Deuba to New Delhi (April 2022) and Prime Minister Modi to Lumbini (May 2022).]





During his visit, Prachanda will call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.





The Nepal Prime Minister upon his arrival to India received a warm welcome from Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi.





"PM @cmprachanda of Nepal arrives in New Delhi on his first overseas visit after assumption of office. Warmly welcomed by MoS @M_Lekhi at the airport. The visit will impart renewed momentum to the close and unique India-Nepal relationship," MEA Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.





In addition to the official engagements, he will also visit Ujjain and Indore as part of his visit.







