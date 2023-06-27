



NSA Ajit Doval visits Oman to boost ties, conveys PM's greetings to His Excellency Sultan Haitham bin Tarik





New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday paid an official visit to Oman and called on country’s top leader Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.





According to a statement issued by the Ministry Of External Affairs, Doval delivered him a personal message of greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The NSA also held wide ranging discussions with General Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nomani, Minister of the Royal Office and Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Oman's Foreign Minister.





The discussions enabled a high level review of the multifaceted bilateral relations between India and Oman with focus on strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in key areas for economic and technological development, mutual security and regional stability, the statement added.





The visit by NSA reflects the strong bilateral relationship between India and Oman, the importance of the Sultanate of Oman as a key partner for India in the Gulf and highlights India's commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Oman, it said further.





The visit provided an opportunity for high-level engagements and further cemented the strong bonds of friendship between India and the Sultanate of Oman.







