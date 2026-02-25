India's quest for a fifth-generation fighter jet has gained fresh momentum amid escalating regional tensions, particularly with China's burgeoning stealth aircraft fleet, reported Times of India.





The Air Force could place an order for 40 such aircraft if the decision moves forward, the sources indicated. In modern aerial combat, detection—rather than raw fighting prowess—has become the decisive edge. Fifth-generation jets like the Su-57 feature superior stealth, rendering them hard for adversaries to spot.





With the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) projected to enter service only in the next decade, New Delhi is eyeing interim solutions to bolster its air combat edge. Recent reports spotlight Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 as a frontrunner, potentially edging out the American F-35 in the race for partnership.





The Aero India 2025 exhibition in Bangalore served as a pivotal arena for this contest. Russia showcased the Su-57, proposing joint production and substantial technology transfer to India. In contrast, the United States promoted the F-35 as a gateway to stronger defence alliances.





These pitches come against the backdrop of China's aggressive expansion, including the Chengdu J-20 and the Shenyang J-35, with Beijing reportedly offering 40 J-35s to Pakistan.





Analysts suggest the Su-57 holds greater appeal due to its adaptability. The F-35, while cutting-edge, imposes operational curbs, notably on integrating non-US weapons systems. This rigidity clashes with India's emphasis on indigenous armaments, rendering the Russian option more flexible for operational needs.





Senior Russian aerospace executives have signalled promising progress. United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) CEO Vadim Badekha noted that technical discussions for the Su-57E export variant are at an advanced stage. Plans envision licensed production at Indian facilities already assembling Su-30MKI jets, fostering deep involvement from local industries and subsystems.





Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev reinforced this overture, outlining offers beyond mere supply. Russia pledges support for establishing Su-57E production lines in India and aiding the AMCA program's evolution. Such collaboration aligns with India's 'Make In India' push, promising technology infusion and manufacturing self-reliance.





The Su-57, Russia's inaugural fifth-generation fighter from the PAK-FA initiative, aims to supplant ageing MiG-29s and Su-27s. This multirole platform excels in air superiority, precision strikes, enemy air defence suppression, and network-centric warfare. It blends super-maneuverability with stealth traits, diverging from Western designs that chase absolute radar invisibility.





Key to its prowess are internal weapons bays, advanced composites, and 3D thrust-vectoring engines, striking a balance between agility and low observability. The jet achieved limited service with Russia's Aerospace Forces in 2020 and continues low-rate production, proving battle-tested in real-world scenarios.





Conversely, the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II anchors US fifth-generation capabilities across air dominance, strikes, electronic warfare, and reconnaissance. Available in F-35A (conventional), F-35B (short take-off/vertical landing), and F-35C (carrier-based) variants, it boasts sensor fusion and network integration. Yet, its ecosystem prioritises US-centric systems, potentially hampering seamless fusion with Indian weaponry.





Detailed technical comparison between the Su-57 and F-35, tailored to key parameters relevant to India's defence needs like integration flexibility, production potential, and operational fit against regional threats (e.g., China's J-20/J-35).





Parameter Su-57 (Russia) F-35 (USA) Primary Role Multirole: air superiority, strike, SEAD, network-centric ops Multirole: air superiority, strike, EW, ISR; variants A/B/C Stealth Approach Balanced RCS (~0.1-1 m² frontal); prioritises supermanoeuvrability over VLO Very Low Observable (VLO) RCS (~0.001 m² frontal); all-aspect stealth Manoeuvrability Exceptional: 3D thrust-vectoring AL-41F1 engines (upgrading to Izdeliye 30); >9G turns Good: Relaxed stability fly-by-wire; no thrust vectoring; ~9G sustained Speed & Range Mach 2+ supercruise; combat radius ~1,500 km; ferry ~5,500 km Mach 1.6 (no supercruise); combat radius ~1,100-1,400 km (variant-dependent) Sensors/Avionics N036 Byelka AESA radar, IRST, 101KS-V suite; open architecture for integration AN/APG-81 AESA, EOTS/ DAS; highly fused but US-locked ecosystem Weapons Integration Flexible: internal bays for R-77M, K-77 hypersonics; easy indigenous add-ons (e.g., Astra) Restricted: internal bays for AIM-120/JSOW; limited non-US weapons approval Engines 2x Saturn AL-41F1 (35,000 lbf thrust ea.); future Izdeliye 30 for supercruise 1x Pratt & Whitney F135 (43,000 lbf thrust); high maintenance Unit Cost (est.) $40-50M (export Su-57E); lower with licensed production $80-110M (flyaway); high lifecycle costs (~$1.7T program total) Production Status Low-rate serial (IAF interest in 76+); export variant ready for co-production High-rate (1,000+ built); no ToT/licensed production offers to India India Fit High: Su-30MKI synergy, ToT for AMCA, indigenous weapons; counters CAATSA via private firms Medium: Geopolitical ties but integration hurdles, source code denial Operational Proof Combat in Syria/Ukraine; resilient to EW/jamming Extensive NATO ops; excels in networked warfare but vulnerable in peer fights





The above draws from open-source data (e.g., UAC/Rosoboronexport specs, USAF reports) as of early 2026. The Su-57's edge for India lies in customisability and cost-effective scaling, while the F-35 shines in sensor fusion but at the expense of autonomy.





For India, strategic imperatives tilt the scales. China's stealth surge demands urgent countermeasures, while US sanctions risks and integration hurdles with the F-35 loom large. The Su-57's co-production model, moreover, accelerates indigenous expertise, mirroring successful Su-30MKI collaborations.





This prospective deal underscores shifting Indo-Russian ties, even as New Delhi diversifies suppliers via Rafale and TEJAS programs. Joint Su-57 ventures could catalyse AMCA maturity, embedding fifth-generation tech like stealth shaping and supercruise into India's aerospace ecosystem.





In the end, opting for the Su-57 signals pragmatic realism: bridging capability voids without compromising sovereignty. As discussions advance, Bengaluru's defence corridors may soon hum with assembly lines birthing a Russo-Indian stealth icon, fortifying India's skies against evolving threats.





