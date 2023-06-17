



Quetta: Pakistani government buildings and forces were attacked in the Baluchistan districts of Panjgur and Kech, reported The Baluchistan Post.





According to reports, a bomb attack on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route at a Panjgur grade station targeted a vehicle of the Pakistani military.





According to local sources cited by The Baluchistan Post, the blast caused injuries to Pakistani forces and damage to one of their vehicles. Government representatives have not yet offered any response on this, though.





Soon after the strike, several additional Pakistani military vehicles arrived at the scene and immediately surrounded the area.





Later, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), an armed pro-independence organisation, claimed responsibility for the assault. According to BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the attack resulted in the deaths of two Pakistani army personnel and three injuries.





On Thursday, a big group of armed men besieged a crash factory in Turbat, Kech district.





Sources quoted by The Balochistan Post (TBP) claim that many armed men encircled the crash facility in Turbat's Gokdan area and set the vehicles and equipment on fire. There were no reports of any casualties, according to sources, who claimed the gunmen apprehended all the personnel there before warning them and releasing them.





In another incident on Wednesday night in the Mand Tehsil of the Kech district, an unidentified terrorist set a Pakistani military camp that was being built on fire.





Sources claimed that the camp's walls were destroyed, and the contents, including a vehicle, were all set ablaze. Sources confirmed that numerous security officers came to the site as the perpetrators fled the scene, but no casualties were reported in this attack.





The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), another Baloch armed group, claimed responsibility for these two attacks in the interim, reported TBP.





Such attacks on defence personnel and government employees are not uncommon in Balochistan.





Earlier in April, armed men in Pakistan's Gwadar gunned down the brother-in-law of a former provincial minister as well as a senior police officer, Dawn reported.





Abdul Qayyum Buledi was shot dead by men riding a motorcycle while he was sitting outside his home.





"Qayyum Buledi died on the spot after receiving multiple bullet injuries," a Levies official said.





He was the brother-in-law of Zahoor Buledi, an ex-finance minister of Balochistan.





According to Dawn, the body was shifted to a nearby hospital. Zahoor Buledi had recently joined the PPP. In another incident, the chief of the special branch of police, Mohammad Rafiq, was gunned down in an attack while he was talking to a friend.







