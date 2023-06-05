



Paramaribo: President Droupadi Murmu and her Suriname counterpart Chandrikapersad Santokhi met with official delegation in Paramaribo on Monday.





On the second day of her visit to Suriname, President Murmu reached the Presidential Palace, where she was received by Suriname President Chandrikaprasad Santokhi.





The national anthems of both nations were played.





President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport in Paramaribo, Suriname on Sunday. She was received by the Chief of Protocol of Suriname and the Indian ambassador to the country.





"President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Paramaribo, Suriname on her first State Visit as the President of India. In a special gesture, President @CSantokhi of Suriname received the President at the airport with full state honours," the official Twitter handle of the President of India tweeted.





The President on Saturday left the national capital for a six-day visit to Suriname and Serbia. This is the president's maiden visit to Suriname and also her first state visit since assuming office in July 2022.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar on Friday informed that President Murmu will travel to Suriname and Serbia from June 4-9.





Briefing about the Suriname leg of President Murmu's visit, he said she will be in Suriname on a state visit from June 4-6, at the invitation of Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi.





"This will be her maiden visit to Suriname. Maiden state visit after she assumed the office of President. The visit assumes historical significance as the President will be the chief guest at the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the arrival of Indians in Suriname, which would be celebrated on June 5," the MEA Secretary (East) said during a special briefing on President's visit to Suriname and Serbia.





The President is being accompanied by the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Member of Parliament, Shrimati Rama Devi as well as an official delegation.





In the next leg of her tour, Murmu will visit Serbia, which will start from June 7. She received an invitation from Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.







