



This collaboration positions the Indian Navy as the first agency in the country to procure large-scale quantum-based encryption systems





QNu Labs has signed a contract with the Indian Navy for the procurement and deployment of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) based systems.





"This partnership showcases the potential of homegrown deep-tech startups like QNu Labs to be pivotal contributors to such national endeavours. As we stand on the cusp of a quantum revolution, QNu Labs is dedicated to driving innovation, partnering with key stakeholders, and ensuring the security and integrity of India's communication infrastructure. This deal serves as a beacon of India's significant strides in quantum technology, setting a new benchmark for other sectors to follow in harnessing this cutting-edge technology," said Sunil Gupta, CEO, QNu Labs.





In response to the rapid advancement of quantum computers and the increasing vulnerability of traditional encryption systems, the Indian Navy has taken the initiative to procure and deploy QKD systems in a Hub & Spoke configuration across multiple locations, with QNu Labs as the partner of choice for delivering and integrating these state-of-the-art systems.





The procurement of QKD-based Hub & Spoke systems is a strategic move that underscores the Indian Navy’s determination to stay at the forefront of emerging security technologies. This program will not only secure communication networks against potential threats but also positions the Indian Navy as a pioneer in the field of quantum secure communication within the country.







