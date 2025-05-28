



Recent high-resolution satellite imagery has revealed significant damage at Pakistan's Murid Air Base following Indian Air Force strikes conducted as part of Operation Sindoor on May 10, 2025. The Murid air base, located in Chakwal, about 150 kilometres from the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, serves as a forward operating base supporting the Sargodha and Nur Khan air bases.





Evidence From Satellite Imagery









The most striking evidence is a three-metre-wide crater located just 30 metres from the entrance to a suspected underground facility within the most heavily guarded section of the Murid base. This area is characterized by double fencing, watchtowers, and stringent access controls, indicating its high value and strategic importance. According to geospatial intelligence researcher Damien Symon, the earth-protected entrances and heavy fortification suggest the site may function as storage for special equipment or as a hardened operational shelter for personnel, capable of withstanding heavy bombardment.





Satellite images from April 16, prior to the strike, show the facility undamaged. In contrast, images from May 10 reveal not only the crater but also structural damage to a nearby building, believed to serve as a command-and-control node adjacent to unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) hangars. The roof of this structure has partially collapsed, and the outer walls show clear signs of impact-related stress, indicating internal damage likely caused by the airstrike.





Nature And Implications of The Strike





The proximity of the crater to the underground facility's entrance has led analysts to conclude that India specifically targeted deep-buried assets, possibly linked to the Pakistan Air Force's command-and-control functions or drone operations. The strike appears to have breached the perimeter defenses of this high-value zone, suggesting the use of precision-guided munitions and deep-penetration targeting. If confirmed, this would mark the first known instance of India attempting to disable subterranean military infrastructure in Pakistan.





Broader Context And Additional Strikes





The Murid air base was not the only target. The Indian Air Force also struck the Nur Khan air base near Rawalpindi and Islamabad, causing the destruction of command-and-control trucks and severe damage to a 7,000 sq ft facility. Other bases, including Sargodha, Bholari, Jacobabad, Sukkur, and Rahim Yar Khan, also suffered visible damage, with hangars, runways, and other critical infrastructure impacted. These strikes were part of a broader, "measured and calibrated" response by India, reportedly in retaliation for a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.





Conclusion





In summary, satellite imagery and expert analysis strongly indicate that India did target a suspected underground facility at Pakistan's Murid Air Base. The evidence includes a substantial crater near the entrance to the fortified sub-complex and structural damage to adjacent command-and-control infrastructure. These findings suggest a deliberate attempt to neutralize high-value, possibly subterranean, military assets, marking a significant escalation in the precision and depth of Indian air operations within Pakistan.



