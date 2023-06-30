



New Delhi: Dr TV Nagendra Prasad presently serving as the Consulate General of India, San Francisco, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Kazakhstan, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.





"Dr. TV Nagendra Prasad (IFS: 1993) presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, San Francisco, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Kazakhstan. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the release read.





Kazakhstan is a Central Asian country and former Soviet republic. It extends from the Caspian Sea in the west to the Altai Mountains at its eastern border with China and Russia. It is the world's ninth-largest country by land area and the world's largest landlocked country.







