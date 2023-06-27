INS Visakhapatnam the lead ship and the first of the class of stealth guided-missile destroyer





by Dev Pratap Kawale





Visakhapatnam Class Destroyer is a class stealth guided missile destroyer in service and under construction for Indian Navy. Type 052D is a class guided missile destroyer in service with PLA Navy or Chinese Navy.





Growing Chinese interest in Indian Ocean Region could possibly see this two destroyers confronting face to face in the near future.





But which of these destroyer is more advance and powerful than the other?





1. General Characteristics





Visakhapatnam Class Destroyer





Displacement - 7,400 tons

Length - 163 m

Beam - 17.4 m

Draft - 6.5 m

Speed - 33.5 knots

Range - 7,400 km

Crew - 300 crew

Endurance - 45 days





Type 052D Class Destroyer





Displacement - 7,500 tons

Length - 157 m

Beam - 18 m

Draft - 6m

Speed - 30 knots

Range - 8,300 km

Crew - 280

Endurance - 40 days





2. Structure And Design





Visakhapatnam Class Destroyer design is based on Soviet style to incorporate multiple types of weapons.





Type 52D class destroyer design is based on the Type 52C class destroyer.





Visakhapatnam Class Destroyer is not only longer than type 52D but also have more space for upgrade. Since both destroyer are design to stay service for longer period, Type 52D destroyer has little space for upgrade.





In terms of design and structure Visakhapatnam Class Destroyer has an advantage.





3. Radar





Visakhapatnam Class Destroyer uses 4 MF star AESA radar fitted on super structure. This Israeli radar is capable of detecting any threats at range up to 300 km. It could also detect sea skimming cruise missiles at range till 25 km.





While Type 52D uses 4 type 346 AESA radar. This radar is a copy of US Navy SPY1 AEGIS radar. It is capable of detecting any threats at range of 200 - 250 km and sea skimming cruise missiles at range of 10+ km.





In terms of radar both destroyer are at par with each other.





4.Anti-Air Warfare





In terms of anti air warfare Visakhapatnam Class Destroyer has 32 VLS cell for Barak 8 Air Defence system, which has range of 100 km. In short range it uses 4× AK 630 CIWS with a range of 5 km. Visakhapatnam Class Destroyer has a very accurate air defence system.





Type 052D class destroyer has 48 VLS cell for HQ-9 with range of 200 km and HQ-16 with a range of 40 km It uses HQ-10 short range air defence system with a range of 10 km Type 052D anti-air warfare is based on multi layer air defence.





In terms of anti air warfare Type 052D seems to have a slight edge over INS Visakhapatnam.





5. Anti-Sub Warfare





Visakhapatnam Class Destroyer has 4×533mm torpedoes launch tube to launch Varunastra anti sub torpedo with range of 40 km and fitted with 2×RBU 6000 anti sub rocket launchers with a range of 6 km. Visakhapatnam Class Destroyer can also house 2 helicopter for anti sub role.





Type 052D class destroyer uses CY-5 anti sub missile with range of 30 km Type 052D destroyer can only house 1 helicopter for anti sub role.





Therefore, taking this into view and in terms of anti- sub role of INS Visakhapatnam Class Destroyer has superior capabilities.





6. Anti-Surface And Anti-Land Warfare





Visakhapatnam class destroyer has 16 VLS cells for BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. BrahMos missile has range of 800 km and speed of Mach 3. BrahMos could use as both anti Surface and anti land role.





Type 52D class destroyer has 16 VLS cells for YJ-18 cruise missiles with a range of 540 km. Tt could also uses as both anti Surface and anti land role.





Visakhapatnam Class Destroyer has superior capabilities in terms of anti land and anti Surface role.





7. Conclusion





However, one must note that Chinese claims on its weapons systems are not substantiated by actual data, since China is virtually closed to the world for visual and data scrutiny, therefore, verifying the capabilities of their weapons is completely rules out and the world should take such claims with a pinch of salt.





Having said that, in the overall capabilities Visakhapatnam Class Destroyer is more advanced and powerful than Type 052D class destroyer. But the real test will be of crews on both the destroyer.







