



Aditya-L1, India’s pioneering space mission to explore the Sun, is slated for launch in 2023. It derives its name from Aditya, the revered Hindu deity associated with the Sun. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has ambitious plans to position Aditya-L1 in a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth L1 Lagrange point, situated approximately 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth.





The primary objective of this mission revolves around investigating the Sun’s corona, a highly dynamic and scorching region. To achieve this, Aditya-L1 will carry an array of specialized instruments, including a coronagraph, a spectrometer, and an imager.





Beyond its corona studies, the mission also aims to explore other facets of the Sun, such as its magnetic field, atmosphere, and evolutionary processes. Given its scope, Aditya-L1 represents a major scientific endeavor that is expected to make substantial contributions to humanity’s understanding of our solar system’s star.





This flagship mission holds great significance for ISRO as it seeks to demonstrate India’s prowess in the field of space science. With a budget of around Rs. 1,500 crores (US$200 million), the government-funded project showcases the country’s commitment to advancing space exploration.





Moreover, Aditya-L1 is a notable international collaboration, fostering stronger ties between India and other spacefaring nations. The mission’s collaborative nature opens up opportunities for shared knowledge and expertise, further enriching the global scientific community’s collective understanding of the Sun and its complexities.







