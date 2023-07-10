



Port Blair: The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM arrived at Port Blair today. He was received by Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, AVSM, VM, Commander-in-Chief, Andaman & Nicobar Command (CINCAN).





The CDS was briefed on the role, significance and challenges to India’s only operational Joint Services Command. During the briefing the CINCAN highlighted the Geo-strategic potential of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the role played by ANC towards supporting military operations in the area. Andaman and Nicobar Command has played a significant role in nurturing Governments ‘Act East’ Policy and initiatives prioritising the Indian Ocean Region in accordance with Hon’ble PM’s vision of Security & Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR).





The CDS also visited the Naval Ship Repair Yard (NSRY) and inaugurated the newly constructed Wet Basin and Refit jetty. It is a state of art project in which a jetty with underslung compartments has been constructed along with office spaces and accommodation for troops. The jetty would boost the refit capability of ANC manifolds. During the interaction with troops, the CDS lauded the efforts of ANC personnel towards protecting national interests.







