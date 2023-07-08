



Lahore: A drone carrying drugs worth millions of rupees crashed in the Halloki area of Lahore's Kahna town of Pakistan on Friday, reported Dawn.





Abdul Wahid, Kahna Station House Officer (SHO) said the incident took place in Rasoolpura village.





Dawn is one of the mainstream media houses of Pakistan that reports on national and international issues related to Pakistan.





"The drone, of size larger than usual, was carrying six kgs of heroin when it crashed into the fields of a landlord identified as Rozdar," according to Dawn.





As soon as the crash took place, locals gathered around the drone and the police were called.





SHO Wahid said the police seized the drone and the drugs, which was worth millions of rupees, Dawn reported.





"They have been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force for further investigation pertaining to where the drone was operated from and where it was headed," he added.





Earlier this year, the Narowal police arrested five suspects allegedly involved in cross-border heroin smuggling through drones.





During investigation, the police also seized a control device, eight batteries and automatic weapons, according to Dawn.







