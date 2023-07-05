



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked at the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit that SCO members can work towards maximizing the utilization of the Chabahar Port following Iran's membership of the SCO, the official press release by Prime Minister's Office said.





"The International North-South Transport Corridor can serve as a secure and efficient route for landlocked countries in Central Asia to access the Indian Ocean. We should strive to realize its full potential," as per the release.





He further mentioned the importance of better connectivity. "Strong connectivity is crucial for the progress of any region. Better connectivity not only enhances mutual trade but also fosters mutual trust. However, in these efforts, it is essential to uphold the basic principles of the SCO charter, particularly respecting the sovereignty and regional integrity of the Member States," the release said.





Chabahar Port is a seaport in the Sistan-Baluchistan province of Iran, on the Gulf of Oman.It serves as Iran's only oceanic port and consists of two separate ports named Shahid Kalantari and Shahid Beheshti.





Its geographic proximity to Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) gives it the potential to develop into one of the most important commercial hubs.





Chabahar Port Project is one of the focussed projects of India. India, in May 2016, signed an USD 85 million Chabahar Agreement to establish the International Transport and Transit Corridor. The construction of the Chabahar Port and the construction of a rail line from Chabahar port to Zahedan are the major highlights of the project.





Through the Chabahar Port Project, the cargo would be brought to the Bandar Abbas port and Chabahar port and free Kabul from its dependence on Pakistan. The Chabahar Port will give India access to Afghanistan and beyond to Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Europe via the 7,200-km-long multi-modal North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).





One of the key projects of keen interest to India and Iran was linking Chabahar Port to the Zaranj-Delaram Highway in Afghanistan. The Zaranj-Delaram Highway in Afghanistan is a 215 km long highway that was already built through assistance provided by India.





Moreover, the Chabahar Port Project provides an option for an alternate supply route of goods, thus reducing the weightage of Pakistan, which was the only option available till some time back.







