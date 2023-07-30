

The Indian Air Force has deployed its indigenous Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS in Jammu and Kashmir so that pilots gain experience in flying in the valleys along the border with Pakistan. The IAF has multiple bases in the northern sector to support operations on both the China and Pakistan fronts. The TEJAS has been designed to undertake air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.

The Indian Air Force has moved its indigenous Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS to Jammu and Kashmir for the fleet to gain experience in flying in the valleys of the union territory situated along the border with Pakistan. The Indian Air Force keeps moving its aircraft in the Northern sector including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to give pilots the experience of flying there in their unique terrain.





The Indian Air Force has multiple bases in the Union Territory which are critical for operations on both fronts including China and Pakistan. "The pilots of the fleet are carrying out extensive flying there," defence officials said.





The IAF is strongly supporting the indigenous TEJAS fighter aircraft program and more and more capabilities are being to the aircraft.





Earlier this month, TEJAS completed seven years of service in the Indian Air Force. Christened TEJAS in 2003, the aircraft is a multi- role platform that has been designed to undertake the air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles. The first IAF Squadron to induct the TEJAS was No 45 Squadron. In May 2020, No 18 Squadron became the second IAF unit to operate the TEJAS.





TEJAS has taken part at various international air shows, including Dubai Air Show-2021, Singapore Air Show and and Aero India Shows. While it has participated in exercises with foreign air forces domestically, Ex-Desert Flag in the United Arab Emirates in March 2023 was the TEJAS' maiden exercise on foreign soil.





In 2021, the Indian Air Force had ordered 83 TEJAS fighter jets (TEJAS MK-1A) which will have updated avionics, as well as an Active Electronically Steered Radar, updated Electronic Warfare suite and a Beyond Visual Range missile capability. The new variant will be capable of firing a plethora of weapons from increased stand-off ranges. Deliveries for The TEJAS MK-1A is expected to commence in February 2024 and it will see a substantial increase in the overall indigenous content of the aircraft.







