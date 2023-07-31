Production model Gaganyaan mission's crew module has undergone extensive tests





ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) has an “exciting" line-up of activities planned over the next few months, including a GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle) launch this year, according to Chairman S Somanath also the Secretary of Department of Space.





The agency achieved a precise and successful launch today, placing seven Singaporean satellites into their designated orbits using the reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).





Somanath provided insights into the future launch campaigns to be taken up by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency. He stated that another PSLV mission is scheduled for August or early September.





"This year itself, we are going to have exciting missions. The PSLV is going to fly again. We are going to have the Gaganyaan test vehicle which is currently getting integrated," Somanath said. Gaganyaan project aims to demonstrate human spaceflight capability by sending a crew of three members into a 400-kilometer orbit for a three-day mission and safely bringing them back to Earth with a landing in Indian sea waters, according to ISRO.





After the launch of Chandrayaan-3 on July 14, scientists at Satish Dhawan Space Centre are involved in the orbit-raising manoeuvres of the spacecraft, and preparations are underway for the rocket's journey towards the Moon, planned for August 1. The challenging soft landing on the lunar surface is targeted for August 23 at 5:47 pm.





Furthermore, ISRO has other significant missions in the pipeline, including the launch of the SSLV (Small Satellite Launch Vehicle) in its third developmental mission and a GSLV mission for launching the INSAT-3DS satellite. The SSLV, ISRO's sixth launch vehicle, has undergone two developmental flights in August 2022 and February 2023.







