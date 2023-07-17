



Bangkok: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met his Bangladeshi counterpart Abdul Momen on the sidelines of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Foreign Ministers' Retreat in Thailand's capital Bangkok.





"Pleased to meet Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Discussed ongoing bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Also exchanged views on regional issues," Jaishankar tweeted.





Earlier this month, on July 6, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary East Saurabh Kumar and Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen held in-depth consultations on Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) issues in Dhaka.





"Secy (East) @AmbSaurabhKumar held in-depth consultations in Dhaka with Foreign Secretary Amb Masud Bin Momen of Bangladesh on BIMSTEC related issues," MEA Official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Thursday.





"They reviewed the recent significant progress in regional cooperation under BIMSTEC and steps taken to strengthen its institutional framework. Also discussed ways to further deepen the BIMSTEC cooperation agenda and forthcoming events," Bagchi further wrote.





Bagchi said that India looks at Bangladesh as a key driver of the BIMSTEC process and appreciates its constructive role including as host to BIMSTEC Secretariat.





In March 2023, Jaishankar participated in the 19th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting virtually from Bangkok.





During the meeting, the Ministers approved several documents including rules of Procedure for Core BIMSTEC Mechanisms. The meeting also approved the draft Host Country Agreement between India and the BIMSTEC Secretariat for establishing BIMSTEC Centre for Weather and Climate in India.





The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional multilateral organisation.





Its members lie in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal constituting a contiguous regional unity.





BIMSTEC not only connects South and Southeast Asia, but also the ecologies of the Great Himalayas and the Bay of Bengal.





It mainly aims to create an enabling environment for rapid economic development; accelerate social progress; and promote collaboration on matters of common interest in the region.





Recently, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Bangladeshi Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka.





"Honoured to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh. Conveyed personal greetings and warm regards of PM @narendramodi . The guidance and vision of our leaders continues to strengthen India-Bangladesh Maitri," Jaishankar tweeted.





EAM was welcomed by the Foreign Minister Affairs Minister of Bangladesh Md. Shahriar Alam.







