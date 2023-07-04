



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the house of two brothers, arrested in a Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror case, in Amritsar district of Punjab, an official said on Tuesday. The residential property of Bikramjit Singh alias Vicky and his brother Maninder Singh alias Mani has been attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after it was designated as "proceeds of terrorism", a spokesperson of the federal agency said.





The official said the two brothers were earlier arrested by the NIA in the case.





The NIA has already filed four charge sheets (including three supplementary) against 13 accused under relevant sections of the UAPA, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the case which was initially registered by the Punjab Police in 2020 and taken over by the agency on May 8, 2020.





The spokesperson said the case relates to a conspiracy hatched by a narco-terror module to smuggle large quantities of drugs into India from Pakistan.





"The drugs were being smuggled in the garb of rock salt imported from across the border. The sale proceeds of the smuggled drugs were being used to create movable and immovable properties in Punjab, besides being channelized to fund terrorists of proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen outfit in Kashmir," the spokesperson said.





The NIA had earlier attached 7.5 acres of land in the instant case, six vehicles and seized Rs 6.35 lakh.







