



On May 30, 2025, Russia officially rejected what it described as "fake reports" about the expansion of its economic ties with Pakistan, specifically regarding joint efforts to establish new steel mills in Karachi.





These reports, widely circulated in Pakistani media, suggested that Moscow and Islamabad were advancing industrial collaboration, including the formation of a joint working group to oversee the construction of a steel mill—a move reminiscent of the historic Soviet-era partnership that led to the creation of the Pakistan Steel Mills in the 1970s.





According to Russian sources, while negotiations on potential cooperation may have taken place, there has been no signing of a "multibillion dollar contract" as claimed.





Russian officials characterised the reports as exaggerated and "completely fabricated," speculating that the intent behind them was to undermine the longstanding India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.





This partnership has reportedly grown even stronger following recent military engagements, such as Operation Sindoor, in which Indian forces targeted terror infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earlier in May 2025.





The Russian government further emphasised its commitment to maintaining robust ties with India, highlighting the successful use of Russian-made S-400 air defence systems by the Indian Armed Forces and the deployment of jointly developed BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles against high-value targets in Pakistan.





Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov publicly praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and India’s efforts to address terrorism, referencing the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and reiterating President Vladimir Putin’s support for India’s stance. Putin’s upcoming visit to India was also noted as a reaffirmation of the strong bilateral relationship.





While discussions between Russian and Pakistani representatives about industrial collaboration have occurred—as confirmed by both sides—Russia has categorically denied the existence of any major, binding agreements and criticised the portrayal of these talks as a threat to its strategic partnership with India.





The episode underscores the sensitivity of Russia’s foreign policy balancing act in South Asia and its prioritisation of relations with India over expanded economic cooperation with Pakistan.





Based On IANS Report







