



The Indian government has directed IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, to terminate its aircraft lease agreement with Turkish Airlines within three months, signalling a strong response to Turkey’s recent public support for Pakistan amid heightened geopolitical tensions in South Asia.





The decision follows closely on the heels of the Indian government revoking the security clearance for Celebi Aviation, a Turkey-linked ground-handling firm that operated at nine major Indian airports, including Delhi.





This move was justified on national security grounds, citing Turkey’s overt support for Pakistan during and after Operation Sindoor, an Indian military response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.





IndiGo currently operates two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on a damp lease from Turkish Airlines—an arrangement under which Turkish Airlines supplies the aircraft and cockpit crew, while IndiGo provides its own cabin crew.





These aircraft have been instrumental in maintaining IndiGo’s international operations, particularly on routes between Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul, serving as a critical link for Indian passengers travelling onward to Europe, the United States, and other global destinations.





The original lease permit was set to expire on May 31, 2025, and IndiGo had requested a six-month extension from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. However, the ministry refused this request, instead granting a one-time, final three-month extension until August 31, 2025, to avoid immediate disruption for passengers.





The Ministry of Civil Aviation made it clear that this extension is non-renewable. IndiGo has provided an undertaking that it will terminate the damp lease with Turkish Airlines by August 31 and will not seek any further extension for these operations. The decision underscores the government’s intent to avoid any business-as-usual approach with entities perceived as supportive of Pakistan, especially in the context of ongoing security concerns and diplomatic strains.





The backdrop to these developments is a period of significant diplomatic friction. Turkey condemned India’s air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, publicly backed Pakistan, and reportedly facilitated the use of Turkish drones by Pakistan in its counter-attacks against India. These actions have led to a broader reassessment of India’s economic and security ties with Turkey, with the government adopting a cautious and security-first approach.





IndiGo’s CEO, Pieter Elbers, has reiterated the airline’s commitment to full compliance with government regulations. He emphasised that while the airline will continue to serve its customers during the transition period, it will adjust its operations as required by regulatory changes.





Notably, only two out of IndiGo’s fleet of over 400 aircraft are affected by this lease termination, minimising operational disruption but marking a significant shift in the airline’s partnership strategy.





The broader implications of this decision are substantial. It reflects the Indian government’s willingness to leverage economic and regulatory tools to signal displeasure with foreign governments that are seen as undermining India’s security interests.





The move also highlights the interconnectedness of geopolitics and commercial aviation, where international partnerships can be swiftly re-evaluated in response to shifts in diplomatic relations. For IndiGo, the termination of the lease means it must now seek alternative arrangements to maintain its international connectivity, ensuring minimal impact on passengers while adhering to the government’s directives.





Agencies







