



According to a tweet published by Umair Aslam on July 20, 2023, the Pakistan Navy has formally integrated PNS Tippu Sultan (FF-263) and PNS Shah Jahan (FFG-264) into its Surface Fleet.





The Tughril class frigate displaces 4,200 tonnes (4,100 long tons) and measures 134 meters (439 feet 8 inches) in length, with a beam of 16 meters (52 feet 6 inches). The propulsion system operates on a CODAD arrangement, utilizing four Shaanxi Shaanxi 16 PA6 STC diesel engines, each generating 5700 kW.





This allows the vessel to reach a speed of 27 knots (50 km/h; 31 mph) and offers a range of 8,025 nautical miles (14,862 km; 9,235 miles). The ship's complement is 165.





In terms of sensors and processing systems, the ship is equipped with an array of radar systems including SR2410C AESA radar, Type 517 (SUR17B) VHF air-search radar, Type 344 fire-control radar for SSM, and four MR-90 Front Dome systems for SAM.





She also has MR-36A surface-surveillance radar, Type 347G fire-control radar for the H/PJ-26 naval gun, and two Racal RM-1290 I Band navigation radars. The sonar systems include the MGK-335 medium frequency active/passive sonar system and the H/SJG-206 towed array sonar.





Communication systems feature the ZKJ-5 combat data-system (developed from Thomson-CSF TAVITAC), the HN-900 data link (Chinese equivalent of Link 11), SNTI-240 SATCOM, and AKD5000S Ku-band SATCOM.





For electronic warfare and decoys, the ship utilizes the Type 922-1 radar warning receiver (RWR), HZ-100 ECM/ELINT system, and the Kashtan-3 missile jamming system.





The armament for anti-air warfare includes LY-80N surface-to-air missiles. For anti-surface warfare, the frigate utilizes 4 CM-302 anti-ship missiles, and for anti-submarine warfare, she carries 2 Type 87 anti-submarine rocket launchers and 2 Yu-7 anti-submarine torpedo launchers. The ship's guns comprise one 76mm H/PJ-26 naval gun and two Type 1130 CIWS. It also carries 2 Type 726-4 decoy-launchers for decoys.





The ship has the capacity to carry 1 Harbin Z-9EC aircraft, equipped with a CM-501GA land-attack missile. The aviation facilities include a flight deck and an enclosed helicopter hangar capable of accommodating the Harbin Z-9 or Kamov Ka-27.







