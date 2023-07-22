



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Sri Lanka is key to India's Neighbourhood First policy and SAGAR efforts. PM Modi said that he and Wickremesinghe discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties.





Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, "Glad to welcome President Wickremesinghe. I congratulate him on completing a year in office and working for Sri Lanka’s progress with great courage. Sri Lanka is key to our 'Neighbourhood First' and 'SAGAR' efforts and thus, we discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties."





PM Modi said he and Wickremesinghe discussed how to boost the economic partnership between the two nations. The two leaders worked to deepen connectivity and cooperation between India and Sri Lanka in tourism, energy, trade, education, fintech and skill development. PM Modi said he and Sri Lankan President also discussed the issue of Indian fishermen.





PM Modi tweeted, "President Wickremesinghe and I discussed how to boost the economic partnership between India and Sri Lanka. We also worked to deepen connectivity and cooperation in tourism, energy, trade, education, fintech and skill development."





In another tweet, he stated, "The issue of our hardworking fishermen also featured in the talks with President Wickremesinghe. Both of us concur that this issue must be approached in a manner that is humane and compassionate."





Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe, who arrived in Delhi on Thursday, is on an official visit to India at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi.





Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe held a bilateral and delegation-level meeting in the Hyderabad House in Delhi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Principal Secretary to PM Modi PK Mishra, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi attended the meeting among others.





In remarks to the media after his talks with Sri Lankan President, PM Modi on Friday said that Sri Lanka has a special place in India's neighbourhood first policy and the security interests and development of the two countries are intertwined





PM Modi said they have agreed on the enhancement of air connectivity between the two countries. He said India stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Sri Lanka in the time of crisis.





"Sri Lanka also has an important place in both India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision. Today we shared our views on bilateral, regional and international issues. We believe that the security interests and development of India and Sri Lanka are intertwined,” PM Modi said.





"We agree on the enhancement of air connectivity between India and Sri Lanka. To increase trade and travel by people, we have taken the decision to start passenger ferry services between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanturai in Sri Lanka,” he added.





Welcoming the Sri Lankan President and his delegation, PM Modi congratulated him on completing one year in office. “I congratulate him on this. The people of Sri Lanka faced many challenges last year but like a close friend we stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Sri Lanka in the time of crisis,” he said.





Visiting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday said that he believes that India's growth will be beneficial to the neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region (IOR).





In his media statement after the talks, the Sri Lankan President said, "I have congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the great strides India continues to make under his leadership in economic infrastructure and technological progress in ensuring growth and prosperity for the people of India."





"We believe that India's growth will be beneficial to the neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region," he added.





Ranil Wickremesinghe conveyed his "profound appreciation" for the solidarity and support rendered to Sri Lanka by India over the past year which he described as "undoubtedly one of the challenging periods" in Sri Lanka's modern history.







