Srinagar: Police along with Army busted grenade throwing module by arresting four terrorist associates in Kulgam thereby solving Yaripora grenade attack case in which several civilians were injured, a police statement said. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition have been recovered from their possession.





On 24-05-2022, a grenade was hurled on a police party at Main Chowk Yaripora, however the grenade missed the intended target and exploded in the crowd nearby, in which 13 persons got injured. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 24/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Yaripora and investigation of the case was set into motion.





During the course of investigation, Kulgam Police alongwith Army (1RR), arrested four terrorist associates/conspirators for their involvement in the terror crime case. They have been identified as Nasir Nabi Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar, Mohd Abass Dar son of Abdul Ghani Dar, both residents of Gundchahal Frisal, Aaqib Majid Ganie son of Abdul Majid Ganie resident of Badroo, Yaripora and Zahid Ali Bhat son of Ali Mohd Bhat resident of Kokergund Yaripora.





Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including a pistol, 02 pistol magazines, 14 pistol rounds and a hand grenade were recovered from their possession. Investigation of the case is going on.







