



Quetta: Yet another protest against forced disappearances was organised outside the Quetta Press Club here on Thursday.





The protest was organized by Voice for Baloch Missing Persons, an organization working to find people who forcefully had disappeared.





“@VBMP5 Protests were held in front of #Quetta Press Club under auspices of Quetta Press Club, mothers & sisters from remote areas of #Balochistan came with pictures of their loved ones. But no one listened to them @MaryamNSharif and @RanaSanaullahPK. You forgot your promises,” tweeted Seema Baloch, one of the organisers.





During the rallies, the speakers talked about the families of missing Balochs who are undergoing severe mental trauma due to prolonged forced disappearance of their loved ones. The speakers criticised the government and the judiciary for their apathy towards the agony of the missing peoples' families.





The speakers also appealed to the protesters staging rallies in other cities to help find missing peoples by creating more pressure on the insensitive government of Pakistan. The protesters termed the disappearances as extra judicial kidnappings by security agencies like CTD, Frontier Corps and state police in order to plunder and loot the mineral and petroleum rich province.





They said they have lost the confidence in provincial and Pakistan government and their only hope is the judiciary which should take cognizance of their plight and instruct the Pakistan government to ensure protection of rights given to people by the constitution and recover the missing people.





Earlier, similar protests were held in Karachi, led by Sammi Baloch GS VBMP. The protests started from Karachi Arts Council and culminated at the Karachi Press Club.





The protestors demanded immediate recovery of missing Baloch people They said that those responsible should be made accountable and resolving the issue according to the laws of the country. VBMP Chairman Nasrullah Baloch, in Karachi, thanked the gathering of leaders and workers of different political, social and student organizations who participated in the protest for expressing their solidarity with the families of missing individuals.







