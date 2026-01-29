



India and Russia are advancing technical discussions on the potential joint production of the fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57E fighter jet, according to a senior Russian aerospace official. These talks, described as being in an advanced stage, could shape long-term defence cooperation between the two nations for decades.





Vadim Badekha, CEO of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), made the revelation on the sidelines of the Wings India air show at Hyderabad. He highlighted negotiations for licensed manufacturing of the Su-57 at facilities currently used for Su-30 production in India.





The discussions emphasise maximum integration of Indian industry and systems into the aircraft. This approach aligns with India's push for indigenous manufacturing and technology transfer in defence procurement.





No official response has emerged from the Indian side regarding Badekha's claims. Earlier, Alexander Mikheev, CEO of state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, offered New Delhi the supply of Su-57E jets, along with support for local production and assistance in developing India's indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





In a parallel development, UAC and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) have signed an agreement for Superjet-100 regional jets. This pact formalises HAL's role in assisting with type certification and validation of the Superjet in India.





HAL has received a licence to manufacture and sell the SJ-100, including components, parts, and spares for repairs and maintenance. UAC will provide consulting, design services, and specialist support to help HAL re-tool its facilities.





The agreement builds on a memorandum of understanding signed in October between UAC and HAL. It outlines a roadmap, timelines, financial projections, and workforce details, to be detailed in a master agreement.





Badekha noted expectations for India to localise production of components, units, and systems not just for domestic use but also for export to Russia. This could significantly expand bilateral aviation ties.





The collaboration promises to lower aircraft costs through economies of scale and shared production. Badekha described it as a chance to forge a new level of cooperation in the aviation sector.





At the air show, Russia displayed its latest regional transport aircraft, the Ilyushin Il-114-300 and Sukhoi SJ-100, on static exhibit. These showcase Moscow's commitment to deepening aerospace partnerships.





The Superjet-100 variant offered to India is the import-independent version, featuring all-Russian components, including PD-8 engines. It avoids vulnerabilities to Western sanctions that disrupted earlier international collaborations.





Until 2022, Russia produced Superjets with global partners, but sanctions halted the project. The new model ensures self-reliance, making it attractive for nations seeking sanction-proof aviation solutions.





This development comes amid India's ongoing military modernisation, where joint ventures with Russia have historically bolstered capabilities, from Su-30MKI production to BrahMos missiles. The Su-57 talks could revive earlier interest in fifth-generation fighters after India exited the FGFA programme in 2018 over cost and technology concerns.





For HAL, involvement in SJ-100 production complements its expertise in fighter jets and transport aircraft like the TEJAS and Dornier. It supports India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by enhancing local manufacturing ecosystems.





Broader implications include potential offsets for India's AMCA project, where Russian assistance could accelerate stealth technology development. However, integration challenges with Indian avionics and weapons remain key hurdles.





As negotiations progress, scrutiny will focus on intellectual property rights, workshare percentages, and performance guarantees. A final contract could mark a pivotal step in Indo-Russian aviation synergy.





Based On PTI Report







