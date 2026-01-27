



The Indian Air Force has released compelling video footage on Republic Day, showcasing its advanced fighter jets equipped with sophisticated weaponry, including the beyond-visual-range Meteor missile.





This move directly addresses longstanding scepticism from Pakistani and certain Western critics who questioned India's possession and deployment of the Meteor during key operations such as the 2019 Balakot strikes and last year's Operation Sindoor.





The footage, shared on X, captures the fully loaded hard-points of French-acquired Rafale jets, Sukhoi fighters, and indigenously built TEJAS aircraft.





These display an array of potent missiles, notably the Meteor and BrahMos, both confirmed to have been employed against Pakistani targets in Operation Sindoor. The release ends months of speculation and debate surrounding India's missile inventory.





At the heart of the controversy lies the Meteor, a next-generation beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) that promises to transform 21st-century aerial combat.





Engineered for multi-shot engagements against numerous targets, it excels at neutralising highly agile fighters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and cruise missiles, even amidst intense electronic countermeasures (ECM).





Its solid-fuelled ramjet motor propels the missile beyond Mach 4, delivering sustained thrust and mid-course acceleration over a range exceeding 200 kilometres. This creates the largest 'no-escape zone' among air-to-air missiles—far surpassing existing medium-range systems—while a fragmentation warhead maximises destructive impact on targets.





India's acquisition of the Meteor traces back to the September 2016 agreement with France for 36 Rafale fighters, valued at 7.87 billion euros. The deal incorporated cutting-edge missiles like Meteor and Scalp, alongside bespoke India-specific enhancements to the jets' weapon systems.





Doubts persisted, however, with critics alleging that India might not have received the Meteor missiles as part of the package. The IAF's latest video dispels these claims irrefutably, offering visual proof of integration on operational platforms.





Particularly striking is footage of a TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) firing a Meteor missile, underscoring the indigenous jet's compatibility with world-class armaments. Separate clips highlight a fully armed Mirage-2000, the very model deployed in the 2019 Balakot precision strikes deep within Pakistan.





The video also spotlights the Rampage air-to-surface missile, renowned for its pinpoint accuracy in high-threat environments. IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters carried Rampage munitions during Operation Sindoor, amplifying the potency of India's strike capabilities.





This Republic Day disclosure not only reaffirms the IAF's technological edge but also serves as a strategic message amid regional tensions. It bolsters national confidence in indigenous and imported systems alike, while silencing narratives that sought to undermine India's military prowess.





Operation Sindoor, referenced repeatedly, marked a significant escalation in India-Pakistan confrontations, where these missiles reportedly inflicted substantial damage. The footage revives details of that campaign, positioning the IAF as a force equipped for modern, high-intensity warfare.





Critics' allegations often stemmed from unverified claims post-Balakot, where India executed surgical strikes in response to a terror attack. Pakistan denied significant losses, fuelling debates over missile efficacy and possession—debates now conclusively rebutted.





The Meteor's ramjet technology sets it apart from traditional rocket-propelled missiles, which lose velocity over distance. Its 'no-escape zone' ensures targets face interception until the final moments, a game-changer in dogfights or swarm defences.





Integration with Rafale's advanced radar and electronic warfare suite further enhances its lethality. The 2016 deal ensured seamless compatibility, with India receiving training and support for full operationalisation.





TEJAS's demonstration with Meteor highlights DRDO and HAL's progress in weaponizing homegrown platforms. This synergy between indigenous airframes and imported missiles exemplifies India's 'Make in India' push in defence.





Sukhoi-30MKIs, the IAF's workhorse, pair Rampage with BrahMos for versatile strike roles. Rampage's stand-off range and GPS/INS guidance enable low-observable penetration of enemy airspace.





The video's timing on Republic Day amplifies its symbolic weight, coinciding with national celebrations of military might. It counters disinformation campaigns that have plagued India-Pakistan aerial narratives since 2019.





Western scepticism, though less vocal, often echoed Pakistani sources questioning Balakot's impact. The IAF's evidence—hard-points visibly laden, firing sequences—leaves no room for doubt.





Looking ahead, this revelation could spur further integrations, such as Meteor on additional platforms or upgrades for extended-range variants. It reinforces India's deterrence posture against adversarial air forces.





As India advances its aerospace ambitions—encompassing TEJAS MK-2, AMCA stealth fighters, and Gaganyaan—the Meteor episode underscores a maturing arsenal ready for 21st-century threats.





Based On TOI Report







