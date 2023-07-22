



New Delhi: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took part in the meeting of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Foreign Ministers via video conference on Thursday. A thorough exchange of views took place on the development and strengthening of the strategic partnership of the BRICS states, including plans for the institutional development of the association, the Russian Embassy in India informed on Friday.





"Topical issues pertained to preparation of the upcoming XV BRICS summit in Johannesburg on August 22-24 were discussed as well," the Russian Embassy in India informed further.





Earlier on Wednesday, South Africa informed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not travel to the country for the summit. Later, Kremlin informed that Putin will virtually participate in the summit.





Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Thursday attended the BRICS Foreign Ministers virtual summit, focussing on next month's annual summit in South Africa.





BRICS groups five nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.





“Participated with Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa in the extraordinary BRICS Foreign Ministers’ virtual meeting today—a useful conversation for taking the BRICS agenda forward. And preparing for the summit meeting,” Jaishankar said in his tweet.





South Africa will host the 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg's Sandton from August 22-24.





South Africa became Chair of BRICS on 1 January 2023 under the theme: “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism”.





“The theme informs the Chair's five priorities for 2023 - Developing a partnership towards an equitable Just Transition; Transforming education and skills development for the future; Unlocking opportunities through the African Continental Free Trade Area; Strengthening post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and the attainment of the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development; Strengthening multilateralism, including working towards real reform of global governance institutions and strengthening the meaningful participation of women in peace processes,” according to the official statement.





Notably, the first BRICS Summit was held in Russia in 2009. After the formation of BRICS, South Africa was invited to join the group in 2010.





The 14th BRICS Summit was held virtually in June 2022 under the theme: Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development”.







