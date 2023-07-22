



Peshawar: Three persons were injured in a fourth attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in less than 48 hours on Friday in the Mamond tehsil of the Bajaur district, according to the Dawn.





After Friday prayers, at about 2:00 p.m., an improvised explosive device (IED) that had been set up along a road in the Gillay neighbourhood of Mamond tehsil reportedly detonated. According to Dawn, the attack caused damage to one car.





The three injured, identified as Toor Khan, Abdul Aziz and Ilyas Khan, were taken to the district headquarters hospital in Khar for treatment.





District Police Officer Nazeer Khan told Dawn that the injured persons were leaving after offering Friday prayers when the attack happened.





A team of police including the Bomb Disposal Unit reached the spot and cordoned off the area. A search operation was launched after the explosion to locate any other explosives, the Dawn reported.





The police said they have launched an investigation into the explosion to ascertain its causes. No organisation claimed responsibility for the explosion.





Earlier, an attack at a police post near the provincial capital Peshawar was thwarted late on Thursday night.





The attack in the Sarband area south of the provincial capital, on the police post, was thwarted after personnel noticed the militants’ movement, according to the local police.





Around 25 to 30 terrorists began moving towards the police post at around 12:15 am between Thursday and Friday. On noticing movements, the police opened fire at the militants, the Dawn reported.





The exchange of fire continued for around 40 to 45 minutes, forcing the terrorists to flee.





“The armed persons were approaching the Riaz Shaheed police post. The policemen pre-emptively fired at the militants to prevent any attack,” Cantt Superintendent Waqas Rafiq told Dawn.





A locally made IED also went off in the Khazana area on Peshawar’s outskirts on Friday, according to SHO Khazana Aizaz. He added that the IED, weighing around 250g was placed in a nullah but the explosion did not cause any damage.





The police have sent a request to the Counter Terrorism Department to register a case over the attack.





The police posts and stations in the Sarband area have been targeted multiple times in the past few months.





Three policemen and a civilian were killed after two suicide bombers exploded in Bara on Thursday, hours after two policemen were killed in a shooting at their post in Peshawar, The Tribune reported.





According to the police, terrorists wearing police uniforms drove in a car to the Tehsil Offices Compound in Bara – in the Khyber district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – and broke into the premises by cutting a barbed-wire fence.





At least two police personnel were killed and another two were injured on Thursday when militants opened fire at a check post in Peshawar, The tribune reported.





According to officials, the policemen had set up a check post in the Regi Model Town area of the provincial capital when unidentified armed men opened fire at the police personnel, causing critical injuries to four of them, The tribune reported.





Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has expressed concerns over the “deteriorating law and order” in KP.





In a Twitter post on Friday, the commission said five police officers had been killed in terrorist ambushes in three days.





“The human cost of terrorism must not be ignored: the police officers who died in the line of duty have left behind grieving families with questionable means of support," the HRCP wrote on Twitter.







