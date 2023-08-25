



Colombo: Congratulating India, Sri Lankan Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa said that the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon "is a remarkable milestone for the advancement of lunar science and exploration.”





Premadasa, in Lankan Parliament, noted that the mission, launched on July 14, reached the Moon's South Pole, making India the sole nation to achieve such a feat.





“On behalf of all Sri Lankans, I sincerely congratulate @isro and India for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface. This is a remarkable milestone for the advancement of lunar science and exploration,” he also posted on X (formerly Twitter).





Sajith Premadasa is the current Leader of the Opposition of Sri Lanka and a Member of Parliament from Colombo District. He is the leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya party.





Chandryaan-3 on Wednesday successfully performed a soft landing on the moon.





ISRO tweeted: "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!' Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!"





As the Vikram lander carrying the Pragyaan rover in its belly touched down on the lunar surface, it marked a giant leap in India’s spacefaring journey providing a well-deserved finale to ISRO’s long years of toil.





This makes India the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface, it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Earth’s only natural satellite.





The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14.







