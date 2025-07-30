



The recent successful release trials of the RudraM-III missile from a modified Su-30MKI aircraft represent a significant milestone in India’s indigenous defence capabilities. During these trials, two RudraM-III missiles were mounted on the Su-30MKI fighter jet, a critical asset of the Indian Air Force (IAF).





These tests followed earlier captive trials and dummy release trials, moving now towards actual weapon release to validate the missile’s integration, operational performance, and compatibility with the aircraft’s systems.





The modifications to the Su-30MKI included adjustments to weapon stations and a specially designed bomb rack tailored to carry the RudraM-III, along with ensuring electrical interface compatibility through the aircraft’s MIL-STD-1553B data bus, mission computer, and display processors, adhering to the Electrical Interface Control Document (ICD) specified by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad.





The RudraM-III is an advanced indigenous hypersonic anti-radiation missile, weighing around 1.6 tons and capable of speeds exceeding Mach 5. Its operational range, when launched from high altitude (approximately 11 km), extends up to 600 km, which doubles the range of its predecessor RudraM-II (about 300 km) and quadruples that of RudraM-I (about 150 km).





This extended range enhances the IAF’s ability to execute deep strike missions against high-value enemy radar installations, communication nodes, bunkers, airstrips, and hardened targets such as aircraft shelters and hangars from a safe stand-off distance outside hostile air defence zones.





Equipped with sophisticated guidance systems integrating inertial navigation, GPS, and a passive homing head capable of detecting and tracking enemy radar emissions even if they attempt to shut them off, the RudraM-III ensures highly accurate and reliable target engagement in heavily defended environments.





Its dual-stage solid rocket motor boosts its lethality and speed, making interception by enemy defences extremely difficult. The missile’s warhead is designed for high-impact destruction of strategic assets, making it instrumental in Suppression of Enemy Air Defences (SEAD) missions.





The integration of RudraM-III with the Su-30MKI not only enhances the aircraft’s offensive capabilities but also provides a force multiplier effect to the IAF by combining the airframe’s advanced thrust, manoeuvrability, and payload capacity with this cutting-edge missile technology.





Experts consider the Su-30MKI and RudraM-III pairing a formidable combination that significantly elevates India’s aerial combat and electronic warfare capabilities, offering a strategic advantage against regional adversaries.





Overall, the successful release trials mark the culmination of an intensive development and integration phase led by DRDO and allied defence organizations.





The trials pave the way for operational deployment of the missile on Su-30MKIs, with future plans to extend integration to other platforms such as the TEJAS MK-2 fighter, thereby broadening the missile’s application across India’s air combat fleet. This achievement underscores India's growing self-reliance in high-end missile technology and advances its readiness for modern warfare challenges.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)



